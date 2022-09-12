Dramatic moment Russian tank is destroyed by a drone near Kherson

<!–

This is when a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, while Putin’s army continues to suffer punishable losses.

Video taken Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.

Ukraine’s 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade said the tank was destroyed by the bombs, before quipped, “Minus one!”

It comes amid a Ukrainian counter-attack in the region, with military spokesman Nataliya Humenyuk saying some of the Russian men are trying to negotiate a surrender.

A Russian tank is smoldering in a field somewhere in Ukraine’s Kherson region after it was destroyed by explosives dropped by a drone

Video captures drone dropping at least six bombs on tank, which attempted to hide in the corner of a field near a farm

A spokesman for the brigade said: “Intelligence from the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in conjunction with the SSO [Special Operations Forces] unit toward Kherson destroyed a Russian tank.

“The operation was planned down to the last detail. Together to victory!’

Since late August, Ukraine has been counter-attacking Kherson in a widely advertised mission to take the city back from Russian control.

Kiev’s men spent weeks beforehand using US HIMARS launchers to destroy bridges and railway lines over the Dnipro River, which runs through the city.

This means that Russian troops on the western bank have no easy way to withdraw, and troops on the occupied eastern bank have no easy way to reinforce them.

Putin’s generals have flooded the region with troops — up to 30,000 by some estimates — now bogged down in fighting.

Ukraine’s progress has been slow but steady, with Nataliya Humenyuk – spokesman for Ukraine’s southern military command – saying some Russian forces are now trying to negotiate their surrender.

With Russian forces tied to the south, Ukraine has seized the opportunity to launch a second – surprise – counter-attack east of Kharkov.

The operation has been a stunning success, with Kiev’s men conquering more than 1,000 square miles of territory in just a few days of fighting.

The tank was blown up amid a wider Ukrainian counter-attack in the region, which has seen its forces slowly but steadily regain territory

The tank is pictured before it was destroyed as Ukraine says some Russian troops in the Kherson region are trying to negotiate their surrender

In what amounts to a flight, Russian troops fled their positions with little resistance – leaving behind dozens of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery pieces.

Ukraine would now regain control of the entire Kharkov region, including the railway lines that supply Russian troops in the Donbas.

That puts Russia’s entire eastern offensive with the threat of collapse, and could spell disaster for Putin’s entire invasion.

Russia’s defense ministry has tried to play off the defeat as a “regrouping” of troops from the towns of Balakliya and Izyum to nearby Donetsk to “increase efforts in the area.”

But typically pro-Russian military bloggers and Kremlin allies reacted angrily, with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov who promised to clarify the situation to military leaders and the government.

“They made mistakes and I think they will draw the necessary conclusions,” Kadyrov said.

“If they do not make changes to the strategy for conducting the special military operation in the next two days, I will be forced to contact the Ministry of Defense leadership and the country’s leadership to assess the real situation on the ground.” explain. .’