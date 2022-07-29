Dramatic moment DC police arrest climate change protesters at Congressional baseball game

Climate change protesters struggled with police, were wrestled to the ground and carried out of the stadium on Thursday after attempting to disrupt the annual congressional baseball game in Washington DC.

Some activists managed to enter the Nationals Park stadium and unfurl banners.

Outside, at least three people were arrested as the annual contest between Democratic and Republican lawmakers unfolded, with the GOP winning 10-0.

A man rushed to the officers and was pushed to the ground and pushed.

Another group of protesters tried to enter the hall, but were marched back, grinning, by a burly security guard. When they tried to walk past the Metropolitan Police officer, he pushed one of them hard, causing him to fall backwards. He still tried to enter the area but was surrounded by police who led him away.

A blond woman was carried by her arms and legs from the scene, while another activist stood nearby, with zips around his wrists.

A climate activist is seen on Thursday wrestled to the ground outside Nationals Park

The man argued with the police before he was overrun by officers

A group called Now Or Never claimed to be behind the demonstration.

“Tonight we got together at the Congressional Baseball Game,” they tweeted.

“We are living through a climate crisis. Yosemite is on fire. An ice shelf the size of NYC has just broken off from Antarctica. We die by the millions from pollution.

Congress must close the deal. It’s time.’

They added: “Baseball can wait. The climate can’t do that.’

The group said they want Joe Biden to declare a “climate emergency” and Congress to spend billions on clean energy.

“We are deeply offended that our elected leaders continue to play games in light of our impending doom,” said Michael Steffes, a spokesman for the group.

“Our congressmen choose to play ball while the world burns around them. Unless they treat this as a climate emergency and take immediate climate action, we are doomed to climate hell.”

Another man repeatedly tried to enter the site and was eventually pushed backwards until he fell over

The man tumbled to the ground, but then got up again and tried to push his way past the police officer.

His friend stopped him when he confronted the officer

Other officers then came to help, and a large group pushed the combative man away

The group said they were angry with politicians who are “wasting the world’s time with their indefensible antics” and said there was evidence of the magnitude of the problem everywhere.

St Louis is under water, California is on fire, Lake Mead is drying up, the country’s glaciers are melting and drought is sweeping the Midwest, leaving the country unable to cope with the growing numbers of people living on has been turned upside down by the crisis,’ they said.

“The only time they agree is to play a literal game.

“Unless the United States government takes immediate and drastic climate action, they are condemning billions of people to an unlivable future on a dead planet.”

The Congressional baseball game is described as an annual, bipartisan event that has taken place since 1909.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) and Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) Celebrate After Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) seen during the Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) pitches on Thursday night

Thursday night’s game was won 10-0 by the Republicans – a repeat of last year’s win for the GOP, which won 13-12.

The contest was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the three previous years have seen Democrats all emerge victorious.

On Thursday, Joni Ernst of Iowa was the only senator to play for the Republicans, in addition to 33 representatives.

The Democrats fielded Senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Chris Murphy of Connecticut with 23 representatives.