Dramatic moment California man is rescued by firefighters after plunging 100-feet off coastal cliff

A shocked hiker was filmed being rescued by firefighters after falling off a 100-foot (30-meter) cliff that collapsed beneath his feet.

The unidentified California man plunged from the drop at Moss Beach, San Mateo, California on Saturday morning. He was not seriously injured, but was stuck at the edge of the Pacific Ocean and had no way back to safety.

Dramatic video posted by Cal Fire showed an abseil being used to get him to safety after a female hiker heard the victim scream for help.

Rescuers used a pulley system with interconnected ropes to clip the man and drag him up the steep cliff with the help of a rescuer, who was tied up behind him.

While his condition remains unclear, the man was at least able to help himself up the cliff and communicate with authorities, though he appeared unstable when he reached the top. The man had also lost one of his sliders.

The man, whose face is blurred, was pulled back up the cliff with a rope roller system, and a rescuer can be seen attached to him to help

While his condition remains unclear, the man in the video is seen helping himself up the cliff and communicating with authorities

This file photo shows the height of the cliff that the unfortunate man fell from

The video was released with a clear warning from CAL FIRE San Mateo, who said ‘avoid cliff edges as they are unstable’.

Cliff falls are especially common in California, as many of the picturesque waterfront cliffs are structurally weak and give way easily.

In May, a 25-year-old man was killed and three people injured after falling off a 300-foot cliff in Southern California during an early morning hike.

That incident occurred near Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes Estates after a woman in the group slipped and fell off the cliff while going to the bathroom in the dark.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles man died at the scene and two women were seriously injured and were flown from the beach to a local hospital. In the photo: Emergency services were seen with the body of the 25-year-old victim

Pictured: The beach surrounded by cliffs in California’s Palos Verdes Estates on Monday

Jerardo Huitzil, 25, of Los Angeles, died at the scene and two women were seriously injured and were flown from the beach to a local hospital after searching for the woman who fell.

The fourth person, Vincent Avila, 25, suffered minor injuries and managed to climb from the beach below and alert a passing officer at 4:30 a.m., Palos Verdes Estates Police Captain Steve Barber said.