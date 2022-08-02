Dramatic moment California liquor store owner blasts rifle-toting robber with a shotgun

It was 2:47 a.m. Sunday when 80-year-old entrepreneur Craig Cope saw a group of young hooded men walk into his California liquor store carrying guns.

But the shop owner was not defenseless. Cope had hidden a rifle out of sight, waiting as the would-be robbers approached Norco Market & Liquor on the 800 block from Sixth Street.

Video shows a 23-year-old man holding a long gun and sneaking into the liquor store.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, four suspects, armed with guns, were waiting outside and planned to rob the store while wearing face coverings.

As the man approaches, Cope reaches for his shotgun and fires directly at the approaching mugger.

Video shows a 23-year-old man holding the gun and sneaking into Norco Market & Liquor on the 800 block of Sixth Street on Sunday at 2:47 am

The man cries out as he is punched in the shoulder, flees the store and yells, “He shot my arm off! He shot my arm off!’

The man screams when he is hit in the shoulder and flees the store.

‘He shot my arm off! He shot my arm off!’ the man can be heard screaming as he runs back to the black BMW SUV.

Pressing the accelerator almost leaves one of the henchmen behind – he has to stop so the last hooded attacker can jump into the vehicle before they escape.

Back at the store, Cope had just suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed to hospital after the shock of the incident.

“He was on tiptoe, thank goodness,” store employee Marnie Tapia told… ABC7. “He just prepared. He is always prepared when it comes to weapons.”

The suspects are now in custody after police found them in hospital and identified them from the gunshot wound.

Business owner Craig suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed to hospital after the shock of the attack

Pressing the accelerator almost leaves one of the henchmen behind – he has to stop so the last hooded attacker can jump into the vehicle before they escape. The suspects are now in custody after police found them in hospital and identified them from the gunshot wound

Three of the suspects were found in the suspicious vehicle, which authorities said had been reported stolen.

Police identified them as 22-year-old Inglewood resident Justin Johnson, 27-year-old Los Angeles resident Jamar Williams and 24-year-old Las Vegas resident Davon Broadus.

The man who was shot is in a critical but stable condition. He remains nameless.

“In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety while confronted by multiple armed suspects,” the sheriff said.