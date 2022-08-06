Dramatic moment Asian smoke shop owner stabs robber who jumped counter of his Las Vegas store

The owner of a smoke shop in Las Vegas was seen on video stabbing a would-be robber seven times after the criminal jumped over the counter.

Johnny Nguyen, the clerk who worked the counter at Smokestrom Smoke Shop on Wednesday, saw two people described as youths entered wearing masks, according to 8NewsNow.

Nguyen can be heard asking, “Why are you wearing such masks?” After they refuse to answer, he asks them to ‘just leave’.

The receptionist said that ‘at first I thought they were normal customers and then I realized they were wearing ski masks. I had to assume they had a firearm, so I just wanted to make sure I could protect myself.”

He adds that while he has never seen a visible firearm, he felt “I couldn’t take that risk” given the situation.

Las Vegas smoke shop owner was seen on video stabbing a would-be robber seven times after attempting to jump over the counter

Johnny Nguyen (pictured), the clerk who worked the counter at Smokestrom Smoke Shop on Wednesday, saw two people being described as youths entered with masks on

The receptionist said that ‘at first I thought they were normal customers and then I realized they were wearing ski masks. I had to assume they had a firearm, so I just wanted to make sure I could protect myself.” The accomplice of the attacker who was stabbed is pictured

Before long, one of the two youths picks up what looks like a mug from the counter next to Nguyen’s cash register and heads for the door.

In an effort to reason with him, Nguyen says he can take the mug but leave the coins that were in it.

The same boy then reaches for another item and grabs it before turning around and trying to get away with it.

The other youngster then jumps over the glass case to Nguyen, who on video grabs some kind of sharp object by his register.

The clerk then rushes to the child and stabs him what appears to be seven times, with the youngster heard audibly yelling, “I’m dead! I’m dead!’. He then falls to the ground.

Nguyen saw looking down on the robber he stabbed seven times in self-defense

Nguyen calls 911 after leaving the masked crook at Smokestrom’s front door, where he can hear Nguyen tell him this was “not my idea” and ask him to “don’t let me die”

Nguyen said it was an “adrenaline rush and fight or flight, even thinking about it now that my heart rate is a little elevated.”

He then calls 911 after leaving the masked crook at Smokestrom’s front door, where he can hear Nguyen tell him this “wasn’t my idea” and ask him to “don’t let me die.”

“I don’t think he intended to get stabbed that day, but if you’re trying to rob a store, you’re taking a risk. This is clearly a small business,” Nguyen said.

Both wannabe robbers were arrested by the Las Vegas Police Department. The person who stabbed Nguyen was treated for his injuries at a hospital, with no further details about his identity.

Nguyen has not been arrested.