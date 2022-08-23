Dramatic moment 130ft superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

Advertisement

This is the dramatic moment a 130-foot superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy after running into trouble late at night.

Built in 2007 in Monaco, the ‘Saga’ was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo on the island of Sicily on Saturday night when disaster struck.

While crossing the Gulf of Squillace – at the tip of the Italian ‘boot’ – the ship ran into trouble, with the captain sending out a distress call late at night.

The 130ft ‘Saga’ superyacht was sailing from Gallipoli in southern Italy to Milazzo on the island of Sicily between Saturday evening and Sunday morning when the water began to build up at her stern.

The captain made a distress call and the Coast Guard arrived to try to tow the ship back to port, before the stern sank completely on Sunday morning, forcing them to give up their efforts.

Coast Guard vessels were sent from Crotone harbor and found the boat making water at her stern, about nine nautical miles off the marina at Catanzaro.

Four passengers and a crew member – all Italian – were immediately removed from the yacht, while four other crew members, including the captain, stayed behind as they tried to rescue her.

A tug was then sent from Crotone to attempt to tow the Saga back to port and reached her in the early hours of Sunday.

The rescue operation got under way, but gradually the ship began to swing heavily to starboard.

Photos taken by the Italian Coast Guard captured what happened next, as the stern of the boat disappeared beneath the waves and the water reached her roofline.

That forced rescuers to stop dragging her, as she nosed up into the air and quickly began to sink.

The Saga finally sank around 1 p.m. Sunday, with the four remaining crew members brought to safety before disappearing.

An investigation has now been launched into the cause of the sinking.

Dramatic video captured the moment the Saga nosed into the ocean before sliding beneath the waves with all passengers and crew – nine in all – rescued safely