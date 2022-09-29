Dramatic footage shows Good Samaritans rescue elderly man in Florida

A group of Good Samaritans was caught on camera rescuing an elderly man stranded in his flooded car as Floridians banded together to save their neighbors from foot-deep flooding.

The video, posted online, shows two men pulling their elderly neighbor out of his submerged car in Bonita Springs and carrying him through waist-deep water.

A third man can be seen carrying what appears to be another person, in an attempt to get them to safety.

“We saw an elderly man struggling in his car and we knew he needed help,” said a man identified as Benny from the Collier County Cowboys Instagram page.

‘All the boys tried to grab the door and open it. He was a bit shaken up so he didn’t want to let it go so we assured him we were there to help him. The boys carefully removed him from the car and carried him to the shore, away from the current.

Meanwhile, in Naples, a firefighter was filmed trying to break the glass of a submerged white sedan.

He eventually makes it inside, apparently able to unbuckle the female driver, while asking his colleagues for a life jacket to provide the woman as they lead her through the water.

Another video posted online showed a man in shorts and a red T-shirt approaching a cat curled up on top of an air conditioner as a woman yelled off-screen: “Look at the kitty, poor kitty.”

The man slowly walks over to the cat and picks it up as the water continues to flow.

Photos released by the Orange County Fire Rescue also show crews ferrying and ferrying residents to safety as they pull boats out into flooded streets.

And in Naples, fire rescue livestreamed a water rescue with firefighters carrying a woman by her arms into the station, while in Fort Meyers, Coast Guard crews are rescuing residents stranded on rooftops.

“We didn’t even expect the storm to pass last night, we had helicopters in the air,” Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson said. CNNadding: ‘We rescued 13 people along the coast between Fort Meyers and St Petersburg.

“We currently have a plane in the air with the Florida National Guard actively removing people from the roofs at Fort Meyers.”

Residents now say they were unprepared for the devastation wrought by the Category 4 storm, which left hundreds dead in its wake.

“We weren’t prepared for a storm of this magnitude,” Joe Orlandini of Fort Meyers Beach told Good Morning America. ‘We expected him to dodge us. it didn’t. It got worse.’

His wife, Shannon, posted a video on Facebook showing debris from a home across the street caught in flood waters.

“There is a bed, I could see a door,” Orlandini said.

Officials say they fear deaths are in the ‘hundreds’ as the hurricane continues its path through the state, leaving a ‘life-changing’ trail of complete destruction in its wake.

Dozens of people remain trapped on the roofs of their flooded homes as 2.5 million are without power, with authorities warning evacuees not to return home after the Sunshine State was hit by 150mph winds and storm surge. 18 foot storm surge.

As of 10 a.m. EST, more than 2.6 million residents statewide were still without power.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, whose area covers Fort Myers, which has been one of the hardest hit by the monster storm, confirmed he expected hundreds of deaths in his jurisdiction alone.

He told GMA: ‘While I don’t have confirmed numbers, I definitely know the deaths are in the hundreds.

“Thousands of people are waiting to be rescued, I can’t give a real assessment until we’re on the scene assessing every scene and we can’t access people, that’s the problem.”

‘This will be a life-changing event for the men and women who are responding. This is a life-changing event for all of us.’

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also predicted that the recovery effort from the tsunami waves of life that hit the state will be like “something we’ve never seen in this county.”

Sanibel Island appears to have been cut off from mainland Florida, as shocking photos show the Causeway Bridge collapsing into the Gulf of Mexico as President Biden declared a “major disaster.”

KINGS POINT: Emergency services are scrambling to keep people safe as the storm intensifies and is likely to cause more than $45 billion in damage

FORT MEYERS: People walked through the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian on Thursday

ORLANDO: Wind gusts were strong enough to topple a traffic light pole in downtown Orlando

NAPLES: A McLaren P1, worth around $1.2 million, was flooded out of a garage and fell onto the road next to a Rolls Royce Phantom, destroying the supercar as it was swept away by floodwaters in Naples, Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center in an update early Thursday.

It is located about 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral, with top speeds of 65 mph, moving northeast at about 8 mph.

However, it could approach hurricane strength again when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday, which will be its second landfall in the United States.

Experts expect the damage to cost up to $260 billion, though cleanup efforts currently cannot begin as parts of Florida remain underwater.