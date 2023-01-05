Dramatic dog gives his owner VERY frosty treatment after being neutered

<!–

With dramatic looks and constant howling, a newly neutered dog let his owner know exactly how he felt about her choosing to undergo the routine procedure.

Two-year-old Australian heeler Chance seemed beyond pissed off when he lost his delicate parts and shot Katherine Kennedy of Minnesota with a big stink eye in the aftermath.

He didn’t want to walk or urinate when he was picked up after surgery in October, opting instead to lie still on a snowy trail to freeze his injuries.

A viral TikTok of the pup’s reaction has been viewed more than 15.8 million times, with commenters rushing to offer their condolences to Chance — noting that he seemed to be experiencing “war flashbacks.”

“He kept crying in the kennel,” 27-year-old Katherine revealed. ‘The car ride home! He looked shocked the whole time.’

The owner, from Ramsey, Minnesota, said the worn-out and injured Chance also “absolutely hated the onesie she wore with him instead of his cone.”

“It wouldn’t move with that on,” she noted.

Footage from the car ride home shows Chance sitting in the passenger seat in a state of shock and giving Katherine a scathing death glare.

Katherine admitted that the pup kept up the icy act for about three days, shooting her dirty, betrayal-tinted looks.

The viral video sparked social media hysteria, as well-wishers found Chance’s theatrics hilarious.

“Looks like he had war flashbacks,” one poster joked.

“I think I’m missing something, but what could it be?” joked another.

A third added: ‘He heard colors and saw sounds!’

Others also shared similar stories with their own pets.

“My husband’s female chocolate lab did the same after her sterilization,” explained one dog lover. Vet tech said, “Oh, thank goodness you’re here.” When I picked her up.’

Another owner recalled that their dog was “traumatized” after surgery.

Elsewhere, a commenter said: ‘Put off our dog to be neutered. “Pick him up at six.” [sic] 3 hours later, “ma’am, he sings his people’s song non-stop, come get him.”‘

