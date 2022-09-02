Dramatic bodycam footage shows LAPD cops help screaming woman who went into labor at GAS STATION

<!–

Shocked LAPD officers came to the rescue of a woman who gave birth on the floor outside a gas station.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment officers discovered the woman at a gas station at the intersection of Van Nuys Blvd and Sherman Way in LA.

Two officers were called to reports of a woman in distress around 5 a.m. on Aug. 31 and heard her screaming.

The video shows the woman, believed to be in her thirties, screaming in pain near an ice cream machine near the supermarket entrance.

You can hear LAPD Officer Juan Sierra ask, “Are you having a baby?” before saying ‘Oh God, she’s in labor’ and calling for help.

Footage released by the LAPD shows Sierra assisting with the delivery as the mother asks, “Is he okay?”

Both officers rush to get the newborn out, with a minute before the baby starts crying as they wait for the ambulance.

You hear the mother panting and crying, and the police say, ‘Come on baby, breathe, breathe, breathe.’

She and her son were transported to a local hospital by LAFD, and both are reportedly doing well.

Agent Sierra told ABC ‘it happened so quickly’ and added that they didn’t have time to wait for the ambulance to arrive

Agent Sierra told ABC 7, “It happened so fast. Knowing that I have been able to contribute to bringing a life into this world – I mean that alone is incomparable.’

The LAPD said in a statement, “The Los Angeles Police Department is proud to highlight extraordinary moments in everyday policing.”

A North Carolina mother was forced to give birth in the front seat of her car in March as she was driven to the hospital.

Another woman, Kaitlyn Fullerton, had to welcome her second child in the bathroom of a Texas gas station.