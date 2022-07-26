Drama for Australian Opals basketball star Liz Cambage as WNBA team Los Angeles Sparks DUMPS her

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage can’t keep herself out of the headlines, whether it’s horrifying alleged racist remarks against Nigerian players or being sensationally knocked out by WNBA powerhouse Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks released a statement on Tuesday saying they had agreed to a ‘contract separation’ with the controversial Aussie after rumors emerged that the recent free agent acquisition had left the club.

It was a tumultuous period for Cambage, who did not participate in the Tokyo Olympics last year after the incident during the pre-Games trial against Nigeria.

It is not yet known what Cambage’s next step will be.

