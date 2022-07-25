Drake wins £3m after double bet on Liverpool duo Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Canadian rapper Drake won an astonishing £3 million on Saturday night after betting big on Scouse duo Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London.

Pimblett and McCann both won their respective battles on a rough night at the O2, with the Scousers well on their way to becoming one of the most exciting double acts in the sport.

Drake posted a hold of his bet on Instagram, a crypto casino and betting platform, and placed a £1.9m stake on the Liverpool duo to win their respective battles in London.

Liverpool duo Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann stuck to their side of the bargain to make Drake a small fortune

With McCann fulfilling her side of the bargain with a stunning win over Hannah Goldy via elbow-spinning knockout, Pimblett then secured the huge win for the rapper beating Jordan Leavitt via submission.

Drake captioned the grip of his betting slip on Instagram as “Scousers parlay,” referring to the town where Pimblett and McCann are both natives.

After winning the huge bet, it would have been brutal for Drake not to acknowledge that the two sides were the key to winning the £3 million jackpot. Indeed, Drake promised that he would buy the two fighters a Rolex each for their respective parts in his win.

Drake is a well-known high-stakes gambler in the sport, with the rapper having placed some high-profile bets. However, it was only recently where the infamous “Drake Curse” appeared to have been lifted.

He bet £833k on Israel Adesanya to beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas and as such Pimblett and McCann could have some confidence that the same fate supposedly befell a number of athletes after Drake had his flag hanging from their masts. hung would not happen to them.

His win over Pimblett and McCann finally seems to have given the idea that Drake was betting on you like a kiss of death.

Meanwhile, Pimblett and McCann, undeniably the two star attractions at the weekend’s UFC in London with their infectious, media-covered personalities, both said they were now destined for bigger and better things.

Pimblett, who overcame a personal tragedy to fight and win on Saturday when he revealed after his fight that one of his friends had committed suicide that week, said they would no longer fight at the O2.

Drake is a well-known high-stakes gambler on various sports, but only recently banned suggestions that his support was actually akin to a kiss of death

‘Now I’m sure I’ll fight on pay-per-views with Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and DC [Daniel Cormier] comment,” he said.

“We won’t fight in the 02 anymore, it’s too small. But we’ll do Anfield – I promise you now.’

McCann echoed Pimblett’s feelings, saying, “I want to go anywhere. If you take me to Boston, I own it. Take me to Vegas, I’ll own it.

She added: ‘We are a package deal. You’ve seen it tonight – no disrespect for a fighter on this card, but who’s had the press? Who gave you all [the media] sound bites?’

It was suggested that the two fighters could be put on the November card for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in November.