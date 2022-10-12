Drake throws ‘twin’ son Adonis superhero-themed fifth birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake and Sophie Brussaux each shared a series of photos for their son Adonis’ fifth birthday.

The rapper, 35, and former model, 33, both took to social media to feature their little man on his big day.

Drake shared a series of photos from his superhero-themed birthday party held in a large arcade room.

His first photo showed Adonis in a camouflage shirt and black sweatpants as he sat on a chair for a racing game.

His hair was tied up in tight cornrows and he looked ready to race.

Adonis shot hoops in a Superman cape and jumped high into the air to pull off a deep three-point shot.

The next photo showed the One Dance rapper who appeared to be giving his son advice on how to win another racing game.

A group of adults took a photo together, decked out in hoodies, hats and necklaces.

Adonis met Spider-Man on his big fifth birthday, and the friendly neighborhood superhero signed a piece of paper for him.

Brussaux crawled into her son in one fell swoop and made Spiderman’s famous hand gesture as if he were about to shoot a web.

In the last photo, Drake looked like a proud dad while filming the party with his trusty camcorder.

‘Happy 5th to my twin sister’ [finger crossed emoji, sparkling heart emoji]’ wrote the God’s Plan rapper with the snaps.

Brussaux also shared her own eclectic mix of photos, some from Adonis’ birthday and some from throughout the year.

The French model shared a snap in the car with her son as the two headed to the party. She wore a low-cut tank top that barely contained her cleavage.

In her next photo, Adonis was helping a magician in front of the rest of the kids.

She then shared several photos from the past year, including one of Adonis cuddling with a small gray and white dog and another of him enjoying an ice cream sandwich.

Adonis, his hair high in thick curls, jumped onto his mother’s back in another shot.

True to his love for superheroes, Adonis dressed up as Spider-Man in the latest photos his mom posted.

She began her caption in French, writing, “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà,” which roughly translates to “Happy birthday my dear…already 5 years.”

Sophie then added in English: ‘I am so proud of the beautiful person you are becoming. We did a great job @champagnepapi,” tagged Drake’s account.

Drake and Brussaux are co-parent, although they are no longer in a romantic relationship.

The pair were first spotted together in January 2017. Just two months later, rumors started circulating that the couple was expecting a child.

At first, Drake’s camp seemed to deny that the Jimmy Cooks rapper was the father.

“This woman comes from a very questionable background,” the team said in a statement to TMZ. “She has admitted to having multiple relationships… She is one of many women who claim he got them pregnant. If it is indeed Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe, he would do the right thing for the child.’

He later admitted to being the father and rapped about his son in songs released the following year.

Still, he didn’t immediately share pictures of his song. The rapper waited a few years before sharing photos with the world.

Drake said he didn’t want to “feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a “celebrity” that I had to let everyone live under this blanket. … I just wanted to free myself from that.’