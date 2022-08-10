Drake teases his dad about the arm tattoo he put on the rapper’s face in 2017

Drake is still not over the the tattoo that his father Dennis Graham had put on the face of the rapper five years ago.

The hip-hop mogul, 35, took to Instagram Monday to make fun of the old ink, posted the tattoo and tagged his dad with the caption, “Just sat here thinking why you’re doing me this way, we family,” with three laughing crying emojis.

His musician father, 67, wasn’t mad at the playful jab, explaining that he was trying to fix the artwork: “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and fix this, they’re hurting me.”

He then added a few tender words for his son and wrote, “I love and miss you.”

The ink, which is on the upper part of Graham’s shoulder, shows a younger Drake without his beard and with a short haircut.

Graham senior first unveiled his son’s face tattoo – done by artist Money Mike – in 2017.

Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi’s father’s portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and letting me do this for you. CHUUUCH!’ the artist wrote on his website after.

A love of tattoos seems to run in the family, as the Canadian star has his own extensive body art collection, including his father’s mugshot, which he had colored in in 2014.

The hitmaker of God’s Plan has a total of 35 tattoos, including portraits of legendary singer Sade on his chest, a tattoo of singer Aaliyah on his back and a tribute to the late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

He also has family ink with a portrait of his mother Sandi Graham, one of his four-year-old son Adonis, as well as his late uncle and grandmother.

He also has a tattoo of his mentor Lil Wayne, 39, on his arm. The two recently reunited at OVO Fest on Saturday, August 6.

They were joined by Nicki Minaj – who was also part of their Young Money trio in the early 2000s.

The highly anticipated Young Money Reunion marked the first time in seven years that Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj had shared the stage.

The trio played some of their big hits, including Moment 4 Life, The Motto, Up All Night, HYFR and EveryGirl in the World.

The high-profile appearance came after Drake revealed earlier this month that he had contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

The rapper announced that he had to move the highly anticipated Young Money Reunion show after testing positive for the virus.

He told fans he was “really heartbroken” in his lengthy statement, which he shared on his Instagram stories.

Drake’s COVID-19 diagnosis marks the second time he’s contracted the virus; he first had COVID-19 in the summer of 2021.