Drake reveals he has contracted COVID-19 for the second time: ‘I am truly devastated’

Drake has revealed that he has contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

The rapper, 35, announced he had to reschedule the highly anticipated Young Money Reunion show, set to take place Monday at his OVO Fest in Toronto, after testing positive for the virus.

He told fans he was “really heartbroken” in his lengthy statement, which he shared on his Instagram stories Monday morning.

Drake’s COVID-19 diagnosis marks the second time he’s contracted the virus; he first had COVID-19 in the summer of 2021.

The latest: Drake has revealed he has contracted COVID-19 for the second time

Drake wrote: ‘I am really devastated to say that I have tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being moved to the URGENT possible date. I’ll keep the city updated and share the new date when we get it locked.’

Adding: ‘Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I’m so sorry I let you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I’ll give you everything I’ve got on stage (except the Covid),’ adding sad face emoji .

The Young Money Reunion was set to take place at his OVO Fest, with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj taking the stage.

The highly anticipated Young Money Reunion would have been the first time in seven years that Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj performed together.

News: The rapper, 35, announced he had to reschedule the highly anticipated Young Money Reunion show, set to take place Monday at his OVO Fest in Toronto, after testing positive for the virus; seen on September 4, 2019 in London at the premiere of Top Boy

Legends: The Young Money Reunion was set to take place at its OVO Fest, with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj taking the stage; seen on September 6, 2012 at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA

Just days prior to announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis, Drake performed with Nelly Furtado at his OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto.

Nelly sang her classic hits I’m Like a Bird and Sing Along With Drake Promiscuous.

Drake had COVID-19 for the first time last year.

The father of one revealed he had the virus on a fan account in August 2021.

The rapper and father of one revealed the information after the account shared photos of him shaking a shaved heart in his head – with only a weak heart showing.

Iconic: Just days prior to announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis, Drake performed with Nelly Furtado at his OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto

Last year: Drake had COVID-19 for the first time last year

Yikes: The father of one revealed he had the virus in August 2021 on a fan account

Drake wrote in the comments: ‘I had Covid which was making me weird, I had to start over,’ added a laughing emoji.

‘It’s coming back don’t diss’, referring to the weakness of the heart that was shaved into his very short hair.

The artist shared the image on his Instagram stories five days earlier, which the fan account reposted on their page.

New look: The artist shared the image on his Instagram stories five days earlier, which the fan account reposted on their page

Image in question: The image shows his most recent heart haircut, a trend he has been playing since November 2020

The image showed his most recent heart haircut, a trend that started in November 2020 in anticipation of his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album.

Drake is father to son Adonis, four, with former flirt Sophie Brussaux, who is a former adult movie star.

In October 2017, Sophie gave birth to his son Adonis; Drake and Adonis share the same birthday – October 24.

Drake finally confirmed rumors that he fathered a child with the former porn star in several songs on his 2018 album Scorpion.

Nice son! Drake is father to son Adonis, four, with former flirt Sophie Brussaux, who is a former adult movie star; pictured on May 23, 2021 at the Billboard Music Awards in LA