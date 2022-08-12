Drake reveals facial tattoo dedicated to his mother Sandi Graham of her initials above his left eye

Grammy-winning rapper Drake on Thursday unveiled his latest facial tattoo, a tribute to his mother Sandi Graham, to his more than 119 million Instagram followers.

His last patch of ink, above his left eye, showed his 62-year-old mother’s initials in small, stylized black letters.

Sandra Gale [burning heart emoji]’ wrote the 35-year-old God’s Plan hitmaker accompanying a photo of the new tat and several other photos.

The father of one and his mother have a very close relationship and she has been a huge supporter of his music career over the years.

Last year, ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, Graham sent him sweet notes and flowers, photos of which he posted on his Instagram.

“Being your mother has been the greatest treat of my life. It’s been a long hard road together,” she wrote in a message. ‘I want to celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know. I love you more now and forever.’

At the time, Drake also shared a photo of him with a bouquet of roses, along with short videos from several friends on the heels of the album’s release.

Over the years, he has also dedicated lyrics and songs to her and talked about her in interviews.

‘My mother is an incredible woman…I talk about her a lot on this album’ [Nothing Was The Same, released Sept. 24]. She single-handedly got me to this point… She’s the most important person in my life,” he said. Huffington Post in 2013.

Drake’s tattoo comes days after he fooled his father for fooling his father Dennis Graham who had the rapper’s face permanently etched onto his arm five years ago.

“I was just sitting here thinking why you’re doing me this way, we family,” he captioned a photo of his father’s arm.

His musician, father, 67, wasn’t mad at the playful jab, explaining that he was trying to fix the artwork: “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and fix this, they’re hurting me.”

He then added a few tender words for his son and wrote, “I love and miss you.”

The ink, which is on the upper part of Graham’s shoulder, shows a younger Drake without a beard and with a short haircut.

Graham senior first unveiled his son’s face tattoo – done by artist Money Mike – in 2017.

The hitmaker of God’s Plan has a total of 35 tattoos, including portraits of legendary singer Sade on his chest, a tattoo of singer Aaliyah on his back and a tribute to the late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.