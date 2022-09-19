Drake is spotted leaving the popular club Zero Bond with friends in the early morning hours

Drake enjoyed a long night of partying to round out his weekend in New York City.

The 35-year-old hitmaker was seen leaving the hip club Zero Bond on Monday morning around 4 a.m. accompanied by two friends.

The rapper looked casual and cool in a relaxed double denim look with a loose-fitting light blue jacket.

Long night: Drake, 35, was seen leaving the snazzy clip Zero Bond on Monday at 4pm after a night out partying with his friends

Drake (Aubrey Graham’s middle name) complemented the jacket with loose-fitting acid wash jeans.

He stuck to the ultra-casual theme with a plain white T-shirt and brown suede boots.

The In My Feelings rapper wore his hair parted in the center and braids down the sides of his head, and he added some sparkle with large diamond earrings.

With Drake, two women stepped out of the club, one looking edgy in a black leather jacket and tight black vinyl pants.

Take it easy: Drake was dressed in a Canadian tuxedo, which he paired with a plain white T-shirt and brown suede boots

On the way: He was seen earlier in the evening leaving the club after dinner in Cipriani

She wore her raven locks with voluminous curls in the back, along with a thick curly strand dangling from the side of her face.

The other woman was stylish in a black leather off-the-shoulder mini dress, black boots and a navy blue handbag.

Earlier in the evening, Drake was spotted eating out at Cipriani’s.

He celebrated after attending the New York City premiere of David O. Russell’s new film Amsterdam, which Drake produced.

Back in Black: Drake left the club with two women, one in a black leather jacket and vinyl tights and another in a black leather off-the-shoulder mini dress

In the film, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington play a doctor, nurse and lawyer respectively, who are forced to clear their names after witnessing a murder and then become the prime suspects.

The historical mystery comedy features a breathtaking ensemble cast that also includes Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, Mike Myers and more.

Drake has been concentrating more on film and television lately, even though he continues to make hits.

In addition to producing Amsterdam, he is an executive producer of HBO’s acclaimed high school drama Euphoria, and helped revive British crime drama Top Boy for an additional three seasons on Netflix.

Diversification in Film: He celebrated after attending the New York City premiere of David O. Russell’s new film Amsterdam, which Drake produced; seen sunday