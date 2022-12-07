Drake is every inch the doting dad as he brings son Adonis to watch the Raptors take on the Lakers

<!–

Drake was on daddy duty Wednesday when he took his adorable son Adonis to the Raptors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in his native Toronto.

The God’s Plan hitmaker, 36, spent quality time with his little one — which he shares with French painter Sophie Brussaux, 33 — and even fit into winter-friendly leather jackets.

The father and son duo had a good time and laughed it off together as they envisioned the Raptors mascot during a first-half timeout.

The rap superstar – born Aubrey Drake Graham – wore oversized jeans and a burgundy leather jacket over a white T-shirt.

He embellished his matchday fit with large diamond studs and an impressive diamond tennis chain.

He rounded out the outfit with Cutler and Gross 1387 optical square glasses, which cost $495.

The self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy completed his outfit with white sneakers and wore his hair braided in cornrows.

Meanwhile, his little mini-me wore a black leather jacket over a white top and black jeans.

Like his father, the bilingual boy wore white sneakers. Adonis wore his cute blonde locks in bouncy curls.

The doting dad also shared a celebratory photo of Adonis walking out of his house and into a waiting car, with a dazzling blue Christmas tree adorning the driveway to his Instagram.

The hip-hop star – who owns an indoor basketball court in his Toronto mansion – and his son both share a love of basketball, and the proud dad regularly posts Adonis’ on-court exploits to his social media.

Drake and Sophie celebrated Adonis’ fifth birthday in October and both shared snaps from his superhero-themed party, which was held in a large arcade.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” the musician wrote under a series of snaps.

The duo co-parent, although they are no longer romantically involved.

The couple was first spotted together in January 2017. Just two months later, rumors started circulating that the couple was expecting a child.

At first, Drake’s camp appeared to deny that the Jimmy Cooks rapper was the father, but after DNA testing, he admitted he was the father and rapped about his son in songs released the following year.