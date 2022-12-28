Drake hugs his five-year-old son Adonis courtside at an NBA game in an adorable moment

Drake hugged his son Adonis at an NBA game in Toronto on Thursday night, creating an adorable moment as the boy’s mother sat behind them in the stands.

The 36-year-old multi-platinum megastar, who recently flaunted a jaw-dropping diamond necklace representing ‘engagement rings,’ sat down with her 5-year-old son and watched the Toronto Rappers take on the LA Clippers.

Adonis’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, 33, was also at the game, but did not sit with Drake and her son on the court.

Dressed to the nines in a statement jacket, the Passionfruit rapper turned heads at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, sitting right next to the NBA action as his young son smiled beside him.

Adonis stood out in his fluffy green sweater, exhibiting a fashion sense on par with his dashing father.

Father and son seemed to be having a blast as they cheered on the Raptors and had fun with the players.

The Toronto native, who owns a $100 million property in the city, is a die-hard fan of the team and has no doubt passed down his fondness to Adonis.

But Drake and his son aren’t the only basketball fans in the family, as Adonis’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, also cheered for the Raptors.

Multi-Platinum Fan: Even though the Toronto native is a die-hard Raptors fan, he was a good sportsman and hung out with Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers.

Good sport: Drake even hugged the NBA star

“We like basketball,” Sophie’s close friend Isabella Baboury wrote, captioning a story of her sitting next to Drake’s baby mom in the second row.

Although Brussaux appeared to be estranged from Drake and Adonis, she seems to have developed a very friendly relationship with the superstar.

Drake and the French artist/model were first spotted together in January 2017.

Just two months later, rumors began to circulate that Sophie was pregnant with the hitmaker’s child.

But the God’s Plan rapper had a rocky start to fatherhood, and his camp was resistant to the possibility that he could be the father.

Proud dad: Rapper Wants and Needs posted some adorable photos of Adonis on his Instagram story Thursday night

“This woman has a very questionable background,” the team said in a statement to TMZ during Brussaux’s pregnancy. “She has admitted to having multiple relationships.”

The statement continued: ‘She is one of many women who claim he got them pregnant. If she is indeed Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe, she would do right by the child.

Drake later admitted that he was the father, and rapped about his son in songs released the following year.

The Wants and Needs rapper posted some adorable photos of Adonis to his Instagram Story on Thursday night, but initially waited a couple of years before sharing photos of his son with the world, citing privacy concerns.

The Grammy winner has come a long way since then, bringing his son more and more into the public eye.