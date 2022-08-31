Drake ‘has been DMing’ with 90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel Everett following her split from Pedro Jimeno 

<!–

Drake has reportedly haunted 90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel Everett since her divorce from husband Pedro Jimeno.

The 35-year-old music artist ‘dmts’ the 31-year-old reality star, a source told Media Pickup.

The insider added: “Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was, and she responded.”

The relationship is said to be in its early stages, but appears to be going well, according to the publication.

The person who claimed to be close to the Canadian-born crooner said: “They have been DMing each other and plan to meet soon.”

It’s taken a while, but Chantel is reportedly on the way, as the source explained: “Drake has a way of putting women down. They may not expect a romance with Champagne Papi at first, but it won’t be long before it always ends like this.’

Jimeno reportedly filed for divorce from Chantel Everett on May 27 after their six-year marriage was “irreparably broken.”

He also filed an emergency petition asking the judge to return his estranged wife $257K that she transferred from their joint business account to her personal account in April.

A source told TMZ in July: “The judge rejected Pedro’s request for an emergency hearing, but said the court would hold a hearing at a later date to resolve the matter.”

And In contact reported that “a mutual restraining order was also filed” by the former couple, who have removed all traces of each other from social media.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Drake celebrated a milestone in his career, surpassing The Beatles with the most top five hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rapper released his seventh studio album Nevermind in June and it became his eleventh album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Drake is the fifth act with more than 10 albums to reach number one on the Billboard 200 since the chart began publishing weekly in 1956.

The Beatles have a record 19 albums that reached number one on the chart, followed by Jay-Z with 14 and Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand who reached 11.