Drake gets flirty as he attempts to AirDrop woman a snap he took of her while dining

Although he is a self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy, it seems that Drake’s flirtation on Thursday didn’t go according to plan.

The Canadian rapper, 35, took to his Instagram Stories while having lunch in St. Tropez to share a photo of a blonde woman sitting at a nearby table.

“Tried to drop a picture of herself on this woman because she’s a dime,” the rapper wrote, kidding himself as he added a shrugging and laughing crying emoji to seemingly make it clear that the AirDrop was not being accepted.

In the photo, the woman — who wore pretty white dangling earrings and a pink top — was seen staring at her phone while dining with a male companion.

Elsewhere during his summer break, the Jimmy Cooks hitmaker shared a shirtless selfie, showing off his abs and tattoos while lazing in the sun.

Always ready to compose a poignant caption, the singer mused, “If what you say is true and not false — if I’m such a connoisseur — then how come I never know wtf you want?”

His 117 million followers certainly appreciated the clever caption, commenting, “I look forward to your captions every day.”

The father of one continued to post photos from his vacation, showing another more artistic shot of his reflection in the glass as he tanned on a striped towel.

In another photo, he was seen in a stylish animal print shirt, which he delivered with a gold watch and diamond necklace.

There was also a close-up photo of the solid diamond bracelet on his wrist, in addition to his spider hand tattoo.

Feeling sentimental, the crooner then shared a throwback photo of himself and his manager and OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib.

Drake also shared a photo of himself running an outdoor event, wearing a blue-and-white silk blouse while swinging with a crowd of people.

The four-time Grammy winner is enjoying his summer and was captured Wednesday jumping aboard a boat with 20-year-old YouTube star Suede Brooks.

The duo attended the celebrity-loved Club 55, where they enjoyed an alfresco lunch with their respective friends.

While the nature of Suede and Drake’s relationship is unknown, a source told… ET that the couple has been “having fun together” and doing “hunting hopping.”

The pair were reportedly seen looking “sweet” while “whispering in each other’s ears and laughing” during one of their recent encounters in St. Tropez.

Suede and Drake are said to have many mutual friends and that their friends are “looking forward to hanging out with them more.”

Suede is a well-known social media figure who rose to fame in her early teens after starting her own YouTube channel.

While he appears to be in full relaxation mode in St. Tropez, Drake recently confirmed that he had run into police on his latest trip to Sweden after it was alleged he was arrested on marijuana charges while partying. at a Swedish club.

On Sunday, he shared a photo of a document given to him by the Swedish authorities that confirms all the massive speculation of recent days that he was in trouble.

At the very top left of the document it says: ‘Polisen’, which translates to ‘the police’ in English, with the title ‘Information for suspects of a crime and then incarcerated’. It is also attributed to the Public Prosecution Service and the National Police.

It goes on to explain Drake’s rights under Swedish law, which are similar to Miranda’s rights given to people suspected of a crime in the US, according to TMZ.

So far there is no official word on whether he will have to appear in court in person.

Drake’s team then informed The Hollywood Reporter that he had not been arrested and was at his hotel.