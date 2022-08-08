Drake calls Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj the ‘greatest’ rappers of all time at concert in Toronto

Drake named Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj the greatest rappers of all time on Saturday when he took the stage at the Young Money Reunion Tour at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

The 35-year-old Canadian superstar said: “It’s the biggest city in the world – I’m on stage with the greatest rapper of all time,” referring to Lil Wayne, 39.

The God’s Plan artist, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, continued: “And I’m on stage with the other greatest rapper of all time, she’s there with the pink hair.”

The Toronto resident praised Minaj, 39, adding: ‘By the way, are these b****** serious? Like, nobody can fuck with Nicki. She’s like the creator – it starts here, ends here, all that shit.’

On the show — which marked the first OVO Fest in two years — Minaj praised her Young Money Entertainment colleagues, saying, “If you’re at the top, and you always remember your fucking family, that’s character.”

The highly anticipated Young Money Reunion marked the first time in seven years that Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj had shared the stage.

According to The Toronto Starthe show had a start time of 8pm and at 9:50pm there was an image on the screen that read, “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne was having trouble at the border,” followed by a line that read, “Luckily, Drake runs the border.”

Milestone: The Rap Staples Show Marked the First OVO Fest in Two Years

Lil Wayne then took the stage and performed songs like Mrs. Officer, Rich as F***, Loyal, Steady Mobbin and A Milli.

Minaj played a 20-minute set with tracks such as Beez In The Trap, Chun-Li, Hold Yuh (Remix), Crocodile Teeth and Superbass.

Drake took the stage at 10:45 PM and played a 45-minute set that featured Calling My Name, Marvin’s Room, Sticky, Too Sexy and Knife Song.

The trio then took to the stage around 11:30 PM for a half-hour set of songs like Up All Night, The Motto, Moment For Life, HYFR and EveryGirl in the World.

Drake on the set praised Lil Wayne for his support earlier in his career after giving him and his mother $30,000.

He said to Lil Wayne, “That’s the most important amount I’ve earned in my life so far — you’re the most important man to any of us. You really are the most selfless man on earth.’

The high-profile appearance came after Drake revealed earlier this month that he had contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

The rapper announced Monday that he had to reschedule the highly anticipated Young Money Reunion show, due to take place at his OVO Fest in Toronto, after testing positive for the virus.

He told fans he was “really heartbroken” in his lengthy statement, which he shared on his Instagram stories Monday morning.

Drake’s COVID-19 diagnosis marks the second time he’s contracted the virus; he first had COVID-19 in the summer of 2021.

Superstars: Drake, Lil Wayne and Minaj performed in New Jersey in June 2014

Drake wrote: ‘I am really devastated to say that I have tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being moved to the URGENT possible date.

“I’ll keep the city updated and share the new date when we get it locked.”

He added: “Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I’m sorry I let you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I’ll give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),’ adding a sad face emoji .

Just days prior to announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis, Drake performed with Nelly Furtado at his OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto.

Nelly sang her classic hits I’m Like a Bird and Sing Along With Drake Promiscuous.

Drake first had COVID-19 last year, when he revealed he had the virus on a fan account in August 2021.

He revealed the information after the account shared photos of him shaking a shaved heart in his head – with only a weak heart showing.

Drake wrote in the comments: ‘I had Covid which was making me weird, I had to start over,’ added a laughing emoji.

‘It’s coming back don’t diss’, referring to the weakness of the heart that was shaved into his very short hair.

The artist shared the image on his Instagram stories five days earlier, which the fan account reposted on their page.

The image showed his most recent heart haircut, a trend that started in November 2020 in anticipation of his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album.

Drake is father to son Adonis, four, with former flirt Sophie Brussaux, who is a former adult movie star.

In October 2017, Sophie gave birth to his son Adonis; Drake and Adonis share the same birthday – October 24.

Drake finally confirmed rumors that he fathered a child with the former porn star in several songs on his 2018 album Scorpion.

