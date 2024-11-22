Drake Bell says competing on Masked Singer made him feel ‘free’ again after ‘traumatic’ child sexual abuse

Drake Bell says it was “liberating” to compete on The Masked Singer after opening up about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child actor on Nickelodeon.

The Drake and Josh star, 38, who was unmasked as the Ice King earlier this week, spoke with PEOPLE about performing anonymously on the singing competition show.

“You’re not self-aware,” he said. “If I didn’t have the mask on and I was singing these songs that I learned last night and the choreography that I learned yesterday, I would be like, ‘Am I doing this right?’ Don’t know”.

‘But when you put on the mask, you lose yourself in the character. You can say, “I’m going to go out and have fun.” “It’s a really liberating experience.”

Bell was eliminated Wednesday night after performing his own rendition of Miley Cyrus’ hit Midnight Sky.

After he was unmasked, Bell expressed his gratitude to judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg for the opportunity to compete.

‘YO“It’s been a long, really difficult road,” he said into host Nick Cannon’s microphone. ‘“But coming here and doing something like this and getting… and seeing the support and seeing… being able to put smiles back on people’s faces, that’s why we’re artists.”

In Thursday’s PEOPLE interview, Bell also He referred to the controversial documentary that was released in March by Investigation Discovery, Quiet on Set, in which he spoke about his “painful” career as a child star.

In the doc, Bell revealed that he was sexually abused by a vocal instructor named Brian Peck when he was 15 and shared how the “brutal and unspeakable” abuse affected him into adulthood.

“There was a documentary that came out earlier this year and it was the first time I shared some really personal and traumatic experiences and some unfortunate events that I had endured in my past as a young actor,” Bell explained.

“But to be able to overcome those things and come out on the other side and still be able to get up and perform (I’m on tour right now) is a great experience.”

He told the outlet that recovering from traumatic experiences is not as “easy” as it seems, but with the right help and modern tools it is possible.

‘It’s a roller coaster. “I don’t want anyone to tell me, ‘Oh, it’s so easy. Just get back up and dust yourself off and you’ll be fine,'” he explained.

‘It will always be in your past. It’s something that stays with you for the rest of your life.

“You just need to have the right people around you, stay focused and do everything in your power to get the tools you really need to get through those tough times.”

He went on to explain that more fans recognize him now, twenty years after starring on Nickelodeon’s Drake And Josh, than when the show was on the air.

‘Drake and Josh. It’s such an iconic show. “It has taken on a life of its own,” he said. “I’m recognized now more than when we were on the air or when the show was popular, and by young people who weren’t even alive when the show was on the air,” he said.

And the singer also recalled the sweet moment he caught a young superfan singing all the lyrics to his songs during a recent performance in Florida.

‘Not long ago I played a concert and there was a little boy in the front row singing all the words to all my songs. I said, “Bring him backstage. I have to meet this guy.” He and his family came backstage, he took off his hat and flipped his hair.

“He was like, ‘Look, I have hair like you on the show,’ and then he started quoting the show and all that,” Bell recalled.

“I said, ‘You weren’t even alive when we finished the show. When they canceled us, you weren’t even there.” His mother says, “No. “He watches that show every day and knows all your songs.”

Bell loves that the comedy appeals to “a whole new generation.”

In October, Bell released his second solo album Non-Stop Flight with 25 songs and 36 tracks, which he is currently touring.

He said of the album: ‘It took me four years to complete. I’ve been writing and writing; This roller coaster I’ve been on inspired a lot of songs.

‘Now I’m on tour and I’m doing very well. We’re having incredible, sold-out shows and it’s the biggest production I’ve ever done on tour. It’s a wonder. I’m having a great time.’

The nonstop tour began on Friday, November 8 in Metepec, Mexico and will end on Saturday, January 25, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.