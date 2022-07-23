Drake backs Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win at UFC London with eyewatering $2MILLION bet

Hip-hop superstar Drake has shown his support for British fighting duo Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann by betting $2 million on their pair to triumph at UFC London.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, the four-time Grammy Award winner showed his bet slip for UFC London with a total stake of $2,296,211.30 at odds of 8/13.

Drake is under his ‘A scousers parlay’ post and could win $3,723,077.00 if both Pimblett and McCann both raise their hands tonight.

Drake shared his bet on UFC London with his 117 million followers on Instagram

Drake previously won a payout of more than $1 million when UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier to defend his title earlier this month.

In a video shared on social media, Drake was seen facetiming the UFC champion before stepping into the Octagon.

“Bro, I already know what time it is,” Drake told the Nigerian middleweight.

“You know, I’ve spent a light million.”

“I had to put a light mil on my brother,” he added.

Drake (left) won over a million dollars betting on UFC champion Israel Adesanya (right)

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are both in action on the main card of UFC London

Pimblett and McCann will look to replicate their successes from the previous UFC London card in March.

At that event, McCann stunned the spectators by taking the first knockout win of her UFC career, sending Luana Carolina off with a spectacular twisting elbow.

Meanwhile, Pimblett continued his climb into the lightweight standings, beating Rodrigo Vargas with a first-round entry.