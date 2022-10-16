Drake backs Arsenal to win and Barcelona to come out on top in El Clasico in eye-watering £537k bet

<!–

Drake has once again put money on the line for this weekend’s sporting action, with a £537,000 (CA$833,333) bet on both Arsenal and Barcelona to finish on top on Sunday.

The Canadian rapper could win more than £2.5 million (CA$3,900,002) if his bet comes true, although he has a checkered history when it comes to gambling.

While he won a whopping £3million earlier this year with support from both British MMA superstars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, he also lost £368k after Leon Edwards’ shock UFC 278 knockout of Kamaru Usman.

Drake has backed both Barcelona and Arsenal to win on Sunday, earning him over £2.5million

Although Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a very close encounter, with both sides in excellent form, Arsenal’s clash with Leeds – at least on paper – is somewhat clearer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on top, have lost only once and are in fantastic form with eight Premier League wins.

Their opponents for Sunday’s clash, on the other hand, have been without a win since August as they have had a brilliant start to the campaign.

The Blaugrana top the league thanks to a superior goal difference from rivals Real Madrid

Barca’s start in LaLiga has been spectacular, conceding just one goal as they top the division thanks to a superior goal difference to their great Clásico rivals, Los Blancos.

But where they were excellent domestically, they struggled to impress on the continental stage.

Barca will wear shirts with the rapper’s OVO owl logo in honor of his Spotify milestone

The Blaugrana are on the cusp of a second consecutive Champions League group stage exit, having won just one of their four clashes to date.

Sunday’s El Clasico clash also sees the Catalan giants clad in Drake-inspired shirts, with their sponsors Spotify celebrating the Canadian becoming the first artist to reach 50 billion streams.

However, they will try to avoid the “Drake Curse” – an internet theory that the rapper is behind the demise of various shapes and athletes around the world.

After players met Drake ahead of the match, PSG, Arsenal, Anthony Joshua and Conor McGregor suffered high-profile defeats from 2018-19.