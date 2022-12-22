Dragons’ Talatau Amone charged over alleged hammer attack

St George Illawarra Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone has been charged and denied bail over an alleged hammer attack near his south coast home last month.

Talatau Amone. Credit:Getty

Amone was arrested Thursday morning and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damage to property and harassment in Wollongong local court when the case of a November 15 incident was called.

The Illawarra Mercury reports court documents alleging that Amone was involved in an incident where a merchant was attacked with a hammer by the Dragons Five-Eighths in Warrawong.

St George Illawarra has confirmed the 20-year-old’s allegations in a statement.