Dragons’ Talatau Amone charged over alleged hammer attack

St George Illawarra Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone has been charged and denied bail over an alleged hammer attack near his south coast home last month.
Amone was arrested Thursday morning and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company, damage to property and harassment in Wollongong local court when the case of a November 15 incident was called.
The Illawarra Mercury reports court documents alleging that Amone was involved in an incident where a merchant was attacked with a hammer by the Dragons Five-Eighths in Warrawong.
St George Illawarra has confirmed the 20-year-old’s allegations in a statement.
“Dragon player Talatau Amone has been charged in connection with an alleged incident earlier this year,” the club said. “The club has notified the NRL integrity unit. As this is a legal matter, the club will not comment further.”
