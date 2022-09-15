Dragons NRL star Zac Lomax and glamorous swimmer Tahlia Thornton go public with relationship

NRL superstar Zac Lomax and glamorous Australian swimmer Tahlia Thornton have come out with their blossoming relationship for the first time.

The 22-year-old Dragons Gun has reportedly been in a relationship with the champion swimmer for several months, while the couple is currently enjoying an idyllic vacation in Hawaii.

Thornton posted a photo of the handsome couple at the iconic Diamond Head lookout in Honolulu earlier this week, along with a few candid snaps from their adventures on the island paradise.

Thornton took the walk in a pink and black activewear combo, while a shirtless Lomax carried a leather shoulder bag.

Dragons star Zac Lomax and glamorous Australian swimmer Tahlia Thornton introduced their new relationship while vacationing in Hawaii

It was a fashion decision that caught the attention of Australian star swimmer Kyle Chalmers.

“Beautiful manbag @zaclomax,” he wrote on Thorton’s Instagram.

The muscular 190cm, 94kg Lomax wasn’t in the least bit ashamed and threw the cheeky banter right back at Chalmers.

“Same as your skinny jeans and black nails… confidence,” Lomax wrote with a nail polish emoji.

Kyle Chalmers pokes fun at Zac Lomax’s ‘man’s bag’, prompting a quick response

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers, a teammate of Thornton, stirred the pot on social media

Thornton has been spotted at some of Lomax’s Dragons games in recent months and has posted photos of the couple shopping and dining while vacationing in Hawaii.

The talented swimmer won two relay medals at the NSW State Championships earlier this year and placed fourth in the 200m backstroke at the national titles in May.

Big things are expected of Thornton, who has her sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics, having already represented Australia’s ‘A’ team.

Glamorous swimmer Tahlia Thornton is one to watch for Aussie fans as she sets her sights on competing in the Paris Olympics

Thornton looks stylish in a blue bikini on a break from training late last year

Tipped very early in his career to play for NSW after his 2018 NRL debut, Lomax has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since.

The goal center was suspended and fined $31,000 for attending then-teammate Paul Vaughan’s infamous barbecue last year while the state was gripped by strict Covid restrictions.

His playing style has often sparked the ire of top pundits and former players, but there is no doubt about his immense talent.

Zac Lomax hopes to change his inconsistent form for the Dragons in 2023

The tenth-seeded Dragons are desperately hoping their $700,000-per-season star can turn its form up and down next year.