Dragons anticipated fan backlash over Illawarra name change query

Dragons officials said they expected some response from fans over a poll asking whether “Illawarra” should be dropped from the club name in favor of a return to St George Dragons.
Club CEO Ryan Webb confirmed he has given the green light to all survey questions sent to members and non-members at the start of the week, which were devised by an independent advisory group.
“And you couldn’t call it an independent assessment if you start changing the questions,” Webb said.
“I thought this would provoke an emotional response from some people, but if we end up getting valuable feedback then it will be worth it.
“We sometimes hear people talk about the need to be more united and why we should change this or that, but there are no facts, so we wanted to bring in an advisory group to ask questions and paint the picture for us. ”
As part of the inquiry, the question was raised whether the club should be known as St George Illawarra Dragons, or St George Dragons, Southern Dragons, Greater Sydney Dragons and The Dragons.
Webb said there was also a question about how members referred to the club, including “Illawarra Dragons”.
He said any proposed changes to the club’s name, colours, logo or even home ground must receive unanimous support at the board level, Webb said.