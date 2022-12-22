Dragons anticipated fan backlash over Illawarra name change query

Dragons officials said they expected some response from fans over a poll asking whether “Illawarra” should be dropped from the club name in favor of a return to St George Dragons.

Club CEO Ryan Webb confirmed he has given the green light to all survey questions sent to members and non-members at the start of the week, which were devised by an independent advisory group.

“And you couldn’t call it an independent assessment if you start changing the questions,” Webb said.

“I thought this would provoke an emotional response from some people, but if we end up getting valuable feedback then it will be worth it.