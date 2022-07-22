‘Dragon Girl’ turns heads at Brisbane Sexpo

Australian model Amber Luke is known for transforming her look with 250,000 tweaks.

On Friday, the 27-year-old, nicknamed ‘Dragon Girl’, showed off her tattooed form while attending Brisbane Sexpo 2022.

Amber turned heads in a sheer black romper with cutouts all over that offered a glimpse of her full body ink.

Australian model Amber Luke (pictured) is known for transforming her appearance with 250,000 tweaks. On Friday, the 27-year-old, nicknamed ‘Dragon Girl’, showed off her tattooed form while attending Brisbane Sexpo 2022

She wore white matching underwear underneath the outfit, which was sleeveless and fastened with a studded leather belt.

Amber added a pair of thigh high leather boots with a high heel and a pointy design, as well as a leather choker with pointy spikes.

The model added a sheer makeup look with a shimmery pink lipstick and wore her turquoise locks down and straightened.

Amber turned heads in a sheer black bodysuit with cutouts that offered glimpses of her full body ink

Amber added a pair of thigh high leather boots with a high heel and a pointy design, as well as a leather choker with pointy spikes

The model added a sheer makeup look with a shimmery pink lipstick and wore her turquoise locks down and straightened

She hung it on the red carpet, licking a heart-shaped lollipop while wearing a pink faux fur bag over her arm.

Despite her stunning natural beauty in her pre-surgery photos, Amber described herself as a “regular Jane” before her transformation.

She now has over 600 tattoos and has had a breast augmentation, cheek and lip fillers, point implants in her ears and a Brazilian butt lift.

She hung it on the red carpet, licking a heart-shaped lollipop while wearing a pink faux fur bag over her arm

She wore white matching underwear underneath the outfit, which was sleeveless and fastened with a studded leather belt

An operation to dye her eyeballs blue left her blind for three weeks after the tattoo artist pushed the needle too deep into her eyeball.

They literally inject your eye with a syringe,” she explains to Studio 10.

“It’s been done four times in each eye. Someone is keeping your eye open and someone is injecting,” she continued.

Despite her stunning natural beauty in her pre-surgery photos, Amber described herself as a “regular Jane” before her transformation. Pictured before (left) and after (right)

“It’s not done right. It actually went too deep into my eyeball. It was very, very, very painful.”

Amber worked as a topless waitress before she became famous, but now makes a lucrative living on OnlyFans.

Amber shocked viewers during a performance at Studio 10, where she said she had “no regrets” about her outrageous appearance.