‘Dragon Girl’ Amber Luke says people tell her she’s ‘ruined’ her good looks

An Australian woman who completely transformed herself from an ‘ordinary’ girl next door to a heavily tattooed adult model has revealed how her extreme ink and body modifications have changed her life.

Amber Luke, 27, aka ‘Dragon Girl’, has spent $250,000 on tattoos, piercings and surgery to achieve her desired look – but says she has been discriminated against in public and in the workplace as a result.

She told Brisbane radio show Robin, Terry & Kip last week that having 600 tattoos, covering 99 percent of her body, sometimes makes her daily life challenging.

A woman who transformed herself from an ‘ordinary’ girl next door to a heavily tattooed adult model has revealed how her extreme ink and body changes have changed her life

Amber Luke, 27, is pictured here before spending $250,000 on tattoos, piercings and surgery to become “Dragon Girl.” She says she is discriminated against in public and in the workplace because of her appearance

“I get tattoos very heavily, but I don’t hurt anyone in the process,” she told radio hosts Kip Wightman, Robin Bailey and Terry Hansen.

She added that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but she finds it “disconcerting” when people make unkind comments in public – especially when they say she has “spoiled” her appearance with tattoos.

“Everyone has their own opinion of what beauty is,” she said. ‘You see these cultures’ [where people] stretch their necks, their ears, their lips. But in the end we are all entitled to our opinion and that’s okay.

Amber told Brisbane radio show Robin, Terry & Kip last week that having 600 tattoos, which cover 99 percent of her body, sometimes makes her daily life challenging.

“But what gets to me is when someone speaks out to me in public and comes up to me and says, ‘Oh, you’re ugly,’ or, ‘You screwed yourself up.'”

She continued: “It’s very distressing to know that people have such strong opinions and that they can just express it without any consequences.”

Amber also revealed that she is struggling to find a job because of her appearance.

‘I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it’s limited my [employment] options, but that’s okay,’ she said.

She said everyone is entitled to their opinion, but she finds it “disturbing” when people make unkind comments in public — especially when they say she’s “spoiled” her appearance with tattoos

‘Because I see it that way, I don’t want to work for a company that is superficial [and can’t] look beyond my image.

“They don’t look at my work ethic, they don’t look at my morals or my values ​​or what I have to put on the table.”

Amber previously said having so many tattoos and body modifications was “worth it” because she learned “how resilient I am” by pushing her body to its limits.

Amber also revealed that she is struggling to find a job because of the way she looks, saying: “I’m not going to cover it up, it has my [employment] options, but that’s okay’

She also said she had gone into shock and had convulsions during some of the procedures, despite not being epileptic.

‘I was 16 when I got my first tattoo. It was a discharge of negative energy. It was a milestone for me,” she told Studio 10 last month.

She also admitted to splitting her tongue twice after the procedure didn’t work the first time.

Amber previously said having so many tattoos and body modifications was “worth it” because she learned “how resilient I am” by pushing her body to its limits.

She described the pain as “unbearable” when she had the procedure performed again, as the modifier had to cut through scar tissue.

“The experience I’ve been through has made me extremely resilient and so strong. I’ve learned so much about anatomy,” she said.

“I’ve been in shock so many times. I’ve had seizures – and I’m not epileptic.”

The OnlyFans model once injected blue ink into her eyeballs during an excruciating 40-minute procedure that left her blind for three weeks

The OnlyFans model once injected blue ink into her eyeballs during an excruciating 40-minute procedure that left her blind for three weeks.

She’s also spent $70,000 on extreme body modifications — including a tongue split, breast augmentation, cheek and lip fillers, pointy implants in her ears, and a Brazilian butt lift.

She has talked about her mental health battles before, saying that body modifications helped her feel more at ease with herself.

In 2020, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself at age 18, writing, “I was so catatonic depressed, suicidal and a walking dead girl.

She’s also spent $70,000 on extreme body modifications — including a tongue split, breast augmentation, cheek and lip fillers, pointy implants in her ears, and a Brazilian ass lift. (Amber is pictured in early 2017 before becoming ‘Dragon Girl’)

‘I was sedated. I hated myself most of the time – that hatred ran deep. It tormented me.

“Now I’ve completely transformed myself into someone I’m proud of. I am a strong woman who knows exactly what she wants and who she is.’

In May last year, the former topless waitress of an outlaw bikini gang narrowly escaped jail time, despite pleading guilty to drug trafficking.