Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero dominated the box office last weekend as it took in an impressive $21 million in North American theaters, according to Variety.

Serving as the latest entry in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise, the animated film is currently running in just over 3,000 theaters across the continent.

The action-adventure film overtook the Idris Elba film Beast, which grossed just $11.5 million this weekend.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero followed franchise pillars Piccolo and Gohan as they tried to save the world from the Red Ribbon Army.

Crunchyroll’s senior vice president of global commerce, Mitchel Berger, has sent a statement to the media expressing his enthusiasm for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s continued box office dominance.

“We are thrilled that Dragon Ball fans can come together to experience and enjoy this amazing movie in theaters,” he said.

The entertainment industry figure then commented that the production company was grateful for the continued support of the franchise’s fans.

“Crunchyroll thanks all the fans, whether you’re a ‘super’ fan or a newcomer, and we hope they come back again and again,” he said.

David A. Gross, head of the film consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, also issued a statement to Variety explaining how anime movies had become known in the United States.

“This is another excellent Crunchyroll anime opening. This has become an impressive niche theater company,” he said.

Variety pointed out, however, that anime movies typically perform well during the first week of release and then quickly decline in popularity.

Gross added, “Crunchyroll movies are playing fast in the US; their domestic multiples are low.’

Trailing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Was Beast, which revolves around a widower whose family trip to South Africa turns deadly after he becomes the target of a particularly bloodthirsty lion.

The film premiered on Friday and has since received generally positive reviews from critics, currently holding a 69% rating on Rotten tomatoes.

It has also received nearly $10.3 million from international viewers for a total worldwide gross of just under $21.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Variety reported that the film was played in front of a particularly diverse audience and that nearly half of the viewers were over the age of 35.

The Brad Pitt-starring Bullet Train took third place at the box office, adding a healthy $8 million to its total domestic gross of $68.9 million.

Top Gun: Maverick, which has become the highest-grossing film of the year, has dropped to fourth place, raking in just under $5.9 million.

DC League of Super-Pets placed fifth, making $5.77 million over the weekend.