Drag racer kills woman crossing the street in Chicago during illegal street ‘take over’ event

A 40-year-old tourist visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was murdered in the early hours of Sunday when a pair of Corvettes believed to be drag racing got out of hand and hit her on a crosswalk.

Shawman Meireis, a business consultant from Naples, Florida, was walking to a late dinner after a music festival at 1:40 a.m. when the red Corvette hit her.

Mereis’ boyfriend, Eric Eanone, grabbed the 27-year-old driver of the car after it came to a stop, threw him into a lamppost and yelled at him, “You killed my girlfriend,” witnesses said. The Chicago Sun Times.

The driver and a 19-year-old woman in a blue Corvette had seen their engines rev at a traffic light before accelerating and speeding down Cicero Avenue, near Midway Airport.

According to police and witnesses, the two cars cut across lanes to block each other, snaking through traffic until the red Corvette hit Meireis.

The blue Corvette drove off and Meireis fought for her life. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Crowds of spectators watch and film as drivers perform ‘donuts’ in Chicago on weekends

Passengers leaned out the windows and sat on doors as the cars spun around at high speed

Meireis is pictured with boyfriend Eric Eanone, with whom she visited Chicago at the time

Meireis and Eanone are pictured together in July 2017

The incident was one of several illegal street takeovers reported in Chicago this weekend.

City streets were blocked by large groups filming drivers performing “doughnuts,” sometimes with passengers hanging out of the windows.

Other onlookers got close to the swaying cars, jumped on the hood and leaned forward to film.

Videos shared on social media also showed large crowds of people gathering in the heart of downtown, at the intersections in the trendy West Loop and restaurant-filled South Loop districts.

There were also drag races and drifting events in East Pilsen, Downtown and Near West Side, police said.

Nine people were arrested, seven cars were seized and six police cars were damaged after participants threw fireworks, rocks and stones at officers.

Cars are seen performing ‘donuts’ in Chicago on the weekend

Meireis’s death came when, in Los Angeles, locals living in a neighborhood featured in the Fast and Furious movies protested the shooting of the franchise’s latest installment, claiming the community was being ravaged by a wave of illegal and dangerous street racing.

Residents have expressed anger at Fast X’s scheduled shooting this weekend in Angelino Heights, a historic area near downtown Los Angeles that is home to Vin Diesel’s fictional character Dominic Toretto in the wildly popular, long-running film series.

Depicting the underground world of street racing, the films aid practices such as “street takeovers,” in which crowds gather – usually at night – to watch cars spin their engines and screech through the city streets at high speeds.

Local residents and supporters of the Street Racing Kills group protested the rise in street racing takeovers and the latest Fast and Furious movie being filmed

Local activists and residents gathered to protest the shooting of the new Fast and Furious X movie

Some fans of the franchise have apparently taken to the neighborhood and engaged in unsafe car maneuvers like donuts or burnouts

A shot of the Fast X movie, the 10th installment of the Fast And The Furious franchise

Protesters nearby gathered in the streets Friday to voice their objections to the film for glorifying street racing

The protesters say the community has been ravaged by a spate of illegal and dangerous street racing

Residents say it glorifies street racing and illegal takeovers, fueling a dangerous trend wherever the movies resonate with young drivers

Residents say the film’s distributor, Universal Pictures, and the city of LA have done little to deter the copycat drivers racing through their neighborhood

A photo from one of the Fast And The Furious movies

Damian Kevitt, a local resident and founder of Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), said the Hollywood film series “glorifies an illegal activity” and as a result, Angelino Heights had become “a tourist destination for illegal street racing.”

“Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, three, four, five, six cars come by here, doing burnouts, doing donuts,” Kevitt said.

“There was no street race in this community before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed here,” he added.

Bella, another resident who refused to give her last name, said her children were traumatized from being constantly awakened at night by the sound of cars outside her house, and were now too afraid to play outside.

“They’ve seen when the car spirals out of control and practically hits the pedestrian standing on the corner,” she said.

Paul Walker is featured in a 2001 Fast and Furious movie

Neighbors want streets to be redesigned to discourage street racing

Residents of Angelino Heights and others protest the shooting of ‘Fast and Furious X’ out of concern that the series has increased street racing and danger in the Los Angeles neighborhood

Local residents have asked the film’s producers to issue a public service announcement to discourage amateurs from speeding residential streets. Photo above: filming

Lili Trujillo Puckett, founder of Street Racing Kills, speaks with local residents and supporters of the Street Racing Kills group during a protest against the increase in street racing

Street racing in LA predates the movie franchise that first started in 2001, but many feel that the movies add to the problem

Los Angeles Police said the number of fatalities in Los Angeles has increased by 30 percent in the past year and the number of serious injuries from traffic violence has increased by 21 percent.

Bella called on Universal Pictures to move future film shoots elsewhere, while SAFE has asked the city to build speed bumps and implement a zero-tolerance policy for street racing.

The group has also asked Universal to add a disclaimer to the Fast and Furious films discouraging street racing.

The studio did not respond to a request for comment.

The first installment, The Fast and the Furious,’ was released by Universal Pictures in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth highest-grossing film series in history, with a worldwide acquisition of $6.6 billion in ten films.

Fast X will be released in May.