Drag queens take on Tennessee bill seeking to classify shows as 'adult cabaret'

Tennessee drag queens pass state law banning their performances in front of children.

The bill, proposed in November by Republican Senator Jack Johnson, aims to limit where drag events can take place so that children are not exposed to sexually explicit material.

Veronika Electronika, a drag queen at Nashville’s 5 Points Diner and Bar — which hosts a popular drag brunch — called the legislative effort, Senate Bill 3, subjective and a hit for the LGBTQ community.

“If that law passes, I will be committing a potential crime,” Veronika told NBC News. “I don’t know who the drag police will be to judge whether my performance was aimed at adults.”

The bill follows the release of footage of a drag event at a local college where children handed dollar bills to stage performers.

The Senate bill refers to drag events as “adult cabaret shows” and is filed under “obscenity and pornography.”

If passed, it “creates an offense for a person engaging in an adult cabaret performance on public land or in a location where the adult cabaret performance can be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”

Proponents of the drag community argue that the acts are an art form similar to dance forms that are not considered too sexual for children.

Chris Saunders, executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, said some drag moves and performances are similar to cheerleading

“What does it mean when someone who is dancing shakes their hips,” Chris Saunders, executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, told NBC News.

“Cheerleaders are clearly doing it. Dance teams clearly do. If a drag queen does it, is it suddenly sexual?’

Saunders warned that the bill could pose a danger to the LGBTQ community because it refers to drag performers as “male or female impersonators.”

“This could go down a really bad path very quickly,” Saunders said. “You could increasingly be harassed for being trans and non-binary in public.”

Senator Johnson stands by his bill, stating that it is intended to restrict sexual “content” around children.

“The intent of the legislation is simply to simply say that you can’t have sexually explicit entertainment … in any public place where children may be present,” Johnson told the news outlet.

Johnson refuted claims that the bill would harm the LGBTQ community and completely ban drag shows in the state.

“We protect children and families and parents who want to be able to take their children to public places. We are not attacking or targeting anyone.

“I’ve heard references to this bill that it will ban drag shows? Well no, it won’t. It just says you can’t do anything that is sexually explicit. It doesn’t stop someone in cross-dressing from taking part in a parade or being in public.’

Johnson introduced the bill after a Tennessee university was criticized for holding an on-campus drag show in September that mocked Christianity when small children gave money to performers.

Tennessee Tech University’s theater team, called Backdoor Playhouse, staged a Christianity-themed drag show in which the star was dressed as a Catholic monk before stripping down to a corset and stockings.

“Tennessee Tech University hosted a drag show in which small children handed cash to the drag queen who performed a dance designed to mock Christians,” Landon Starbuck, who campaigns against human trafficking and child exploitation, wrote of the video on Twitter.

The video showed children ages 3 to 10 on the show.

“Any parent who pays to send their kids to Tennessee Tech deserves to know that this is what they allow on campus,” Starbuck wrote.

The video went viral and caught the attention of Phil Oldham, the school’s president, who was unaware the show was happening.

“I am disturbed and appalled by the activities in a video circulating on social media from a recent event on the Tennessee Tech campus. I do not feel that the activities in the video represent Tech’s values, and I do not condone explicit activities involving minors,” Oldham wrote in a statement.