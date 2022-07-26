Drag queen Carla From Bankstown slams Manly Sea Eagles players

Drag queen Carla From Bankstown has lashed out after TikTok removed her video raising the controversy over LGBTQI+ pride jersey.

Carla, real name Ben James, expressed anger at a group of male NRL players who for ‘religious’ reasons refuse to wear a rainbow striped jersey on the pitch.

The 28-year-old’s video has been removed from TikTok for “community violations,” but remains on Instagram.

Drag queen Carla From Bankstown (pictured) lashed out after TikTok removed her video addressing the controversy over the LGBTQI+ pride jersey

“I honestly don’t think I’ll continue to use TikTok Australia. I mean, I get reported for the most ridiculous things like this rant saying it’s adult nudity,” she wrote.

No more TikTok for me. Thank you very much Tikrok,” the artist added in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

Carla added another post showing the violation report for “adult nudity and sexual activity” and added the caption, “the most ridiculous thing ever.”

In the video in question, Carla sees the Manly players calling “gronks” for choosing not to wear the jersey.

‘I’m terrified. If you don’t want to play bro, don’t play. How dare you. Who do you think You Are?’ shouted Carla.

Speaking of Jesus this and Jesus that. Jesus made everyone in his image… so why don’t you suck my a** yuck.

“The absolute disrespect for the LGBTQI+ community is an absolutely disgusting period. I’ve had enough bro’ said Carl in the clip

“Nobody cares about you. Quit your job, brother. This is why queer people are afraid to come out. Suck it up, grow up bro. Conquer yourself’.

“Morning rant, you grunks should be ashamed of you. GREEN!!!’ Caral wrote in the caption.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

Seven Manly Sea Eagles stars have vowed to withdraw from Thursday’s game against the Sydney Roosters over the new gay pride jersey.

The Sea Eagles unveiled the jersey — called Everyone in League — on Monday to promote the inclusiveness of LGBTQI+ people in the NRL.

But star players Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refused to run outside in the “inclusive” jersey, saying wearing it would violate their religious beliefs.

Male wingers Jason Saab (left) and Christian Tuipulotu (right) are among those who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds

Their decision has sparked a wave of public outcry, including from their own fans and club legends, while others have supported their freedom of religious beliefs.

It has since been revealed that three players have changed their minds and will be playing this week after an emergency meeting.

“Of the seven players who refuse to wear the jersey, at least three have now changed their mind and are considering wearing the pride jersey for this upcoming round,” reporter Michelle Bishop told Channel 7’s Sunrise on Tuesday morning.