Dracula star Claes Bang reveals the secret to playing villains is unleashing his ‘dark side’

Despite a reputation for being one of the nicer actors on the track, Claes Bang has always been a good villain.

Now the Dracula star has revealed the secret to his success as a villain: he’s not afraid to reveal his inner dark side.

The 55-year-old Danish actor told Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail: “I’m sorry to say I’m playing myself a bit.”

‘I’m kind of playing myself’: Dracula star Claes Bang has revealed that the secret to playing villains is unleashing his ‘dark side’ (pictured in his new series Bad Sisters)

He explained, “It’s a matter of bringing out all those dark sides that we all have, maybe the sides of myself that I’m not so proud of.”

Claes is currently the villain of the play in Apple TV+’s delicious black comedy Bad Sisters.

He plays JP, the rotten husband of one of the titular sisters, who… [spoiler alert] buried in the opening scenes.

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson plays the youngest of five siblings suspected of catching JP.

She says, “It starts with his funeral, and then you learn through the season why they want him dead.”

Creepy Season: Claes became an overnight star after playing the titular character in the 2020 BBC series Dracula

As for Claes, he will continue his sinister streak by playing Coco Chanel’s Nazi lover in The New Look for the same network.

His character, Hans Von Dincklage, was a prominent Nazi official who spied for the Reich in Paris before World War II.

He and Chanel lived together at the Ritz during the Nazi occupation.

Claes became an overnight star after playing the titular character in the 2020 BBC series, Dracula.

Viewers across the country were captivated by Claes’ “outstanding” performance as the world’s most famous vampire — some called it their favorite rendition of the iconic horror character ever.

Others were distracted by Claes’s devilish good looks, swooning over the “astonishingly hot” Earl.