‘Draconian’ Measures On Table As Mayor Condemns Bronte Beach Trash

“But when you have an invitation that’s put up on Facebook that says ‘party in Bronte,’ and 15,000 to 20,000 people show up, it’s very difficult to manage.” Bronte Beach park after the Christmas celebrations. Credit:Facebook The cleaners, paid by the council, worked in Bronte until 11pm on Christmas before returning at 5am on Christmas Day, while residents also joined the cleanup effort. “This level of waste is unprecedented. We put additional containers, but they were overflowing,” said Masselos. She said there were also concerns about people being drunk trying to swim at one of Sydney’s most dangerous beaches. While New Year’s Eve celebrations are moving in the direction of tighter security measures and ticketed events in public spaces, Masselos said he didn’t want to resort to that option or ban parties.

“[A ticketed event] it’s really hard to handle. These are the kinds of questions that we need to seriously consider and resolve,” he said. “We may need to put up even more patrols. Could be police. But that doesn’t stop [the problem of] what to do with all the leftover trash. There are a number of options, some more draconian than others. “In the first instance, we want to make sure that the people who come here enjoy themselves, but we don’t stay to clean up a terrible mess. He is extremely antisocial, extremely rude and very aggressive.” Masselos said the New Year’s Eve celebrations weren’t as crowded on the beaches, but Australia Day would be the next test. A spokesman for the city of Sydney said the council expected “a significant crowd to return this New Year’s Eve” and was preparing gazebos with fencing, toilets and bins.