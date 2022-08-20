Dr Who’s Colin Baker is banned from driving after being caught doing 58mph in his Lexus

<!–

Doctor Who actress Colin Baker has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding in his Lexus because he was short on time.

Best known as the sixth doctor who liked to dress in colorful mismatched clothes, the 79-year-old actor was clocked at 58mph in a 30mph zone in Shropshire.

Baker, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, fought back tears in the dock when he admitted he was speeding and explained that he accelerated after getting lost while following a BBC camera crew on November 22 last year.

The father-of-five, who also went on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, told Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Friday that he would suffer “exceptional hardships” if beaten with a driving ban.

He also claimed he had three demerit points, but the clerk checked his criminal record and found that as of December 2018, he had six demerit points, which had not yet expired.

Baker was banned from driving for 21 days, fined £480 and ordered to pay court costs of £95 and a victim allowance of £34.

When magistrates asked him what the impact of a ban would be, the actor, who also starred in Casualty and Jonathan Creek, replied, “A lot.”

He added: “Because of what I do, I am very aware of how I drive.”

The actor explained that he had been working in Telford, Shropshire, and that he was going to film in Ironbridge the following day when he was caught speeding last November.

He told the court: ‘I said ‘give me the satellite navigation code’, they said ‘don’t follow us’.

“I followed the BBC camera car, lost it in a roundabout, tried to overtake and then I committed the offence. I had no intention of speeding.’

Baker explained that the reason he was caught was that the stretch of road on Legges Way in Madeley had changed from the national speed limit to 30 mph.

He pleaded with the justices of the peace, “Yeah, it’s a sob story you’ve probably heard a thousand times, but it’s true.

‘I’m an actor, I work in the theater – I do a play in October and November. Not working is not an option for me.’

Baker added that he would be forced to turn down work if he was banned because of the difficulty getting to locations. He also said he turned down work to appear in court.

Bank chairman Jayne Burton told Baker that the speed was almost twice the limit and was not “just past a few miles per hour.”

The actor thanked the magistrates at the end of the hearing and said he would pay the full £609 within 28 days.

