Dr Oz now trails Democratic rival John Fetterman by SEVEN POINTS

Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz now follows Democrat John Fetterman by 7 points, despite attacking the Democrat’s record of crime and questioning his ability to serve after a stroke.

A Marist survey released Tuesday shows Fetterman with 51 percent support, compared to Oz’s 44 percent among likely voters.

Fetterman’s lead rises to 10 points when the larger group of registered voters was asked – 51 percent supported the Democrat and 41 percent chose Oz.

Polls show Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, is consistently ahead of the television doctor, but 7 points is the largest margin in more than a month.

Oz has highlighted Fetterman’s decision to participate in only one debate, in late October, and has continuously run ads on the Pennsylvania airwaves suggesting the Democrat will be soft on crime, due to his time spent on the Board of Pardons of the Commonwealth.

Those tactics have so far failed to dampen Fetterman’s rise from mayor of western Pennsylvania to lieutenant governor to potential U.S. senator, often using tweets to characterize Oz as an out-of-touch New Jersey carpet dredger. .

“What’s special about these numbers is that, with six weeks to go, most voters have already chosen a side,” said Lee Miringoff, a public opinion researcher at Marist College. “Few Keystone voters are undecided or say they support a candidate but might vote differently.”

Only 7 percent of registered voters told pollsters they were undecided. Of the smaller group of people who said they would definitely vote, only 4 percent said they were up for grabs.

Fetterman has the support of a majority of independent voters — with 55 percent saying they will vote for the Democrat, versus 33 percent saying they will support Oz.

Forty-five percent of adults in Pennsylvania had a favorable impression of Fetterman, compared to 30 percent for Oz.

On the other hand, 51 percent had an unfavorable view of Oz, while 39 percent had a negative view of Fetterman.

Democrat Josh Shapiro (left) holds a 13 and 12-point lead over Republican gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (right) among registered and then likely voters respectively, Marist poll shows

Fetterman’s supporters are also more enthusiastic, with 70 percent saying they strongly support him, while 58 percent of Oz’s potential voters say they strongly support the Trump-backed former television personality.

The Marist poll also contains bad news for Republican governor-hopeful Doug Mastriano, who follows Democrat Josh Shapiro by 40 to 53 percent among registered voters.

Of the likely voters, 54 percent said they would elect Shapiro in November, while 42 percent said they planned to vote for Mastriano, another Republican primary choice of former President Donald Trump.

Democrats hope by flipping the Pennsylvania Senate seat, occupied by outgoing Republican Senator Pat Toomey, that they will be able to maintain their extremely slim majority in the Senate.

The Marist poll was conducted from September 19 to 22 and had a margin of error of ± 3.5 percentage points.