Dr Oz loaned his own campaign $7million in Senate race with John Fetterman

Dr. Mehmet Oz loaned his Senate campaign $7 million of his own money to make him more competitive in his showdown with Democrat John Fetterman.

Oz, the Republican nominee, raised $17.2 million between July and September, campaign finance records show, which include his personal loans to his campaign.

The Pennsylvania race between Oz, backed by Donald Trump, and Democrat Fetterman, who is endorsed by President Joe Biden, is one of the key contests that will determine which party controls the Senate next year.

Fetterman has yet to release his latest fundraising numbers, but last quarter he raised $11 million.

Last quarter, Oz raised $5 million, $3.2 million of which was a personal loan.

Democrat John Fetterman has been leading in the polls, but Oz is closing the gap

The race between the two men is close, but a new poll out Tuesday showed Fetterman with a six-point lead.

However, the Cook Political Report changed its assessment of the race from slim Democratic to toss-up, acknowledging the gains Oz has made in the contest.

That USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll has Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, with 46%, while Oz comes in at 40%.

With the Senate currently split 50-50, Pennsylvania appears to be the Democrats’ best option for a pickup. Longtime Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is retiring.

Fetterman and Oz are scheduled to meet in their only debate on Oct. 25 in Harrisburg.

Trump was an early supporter of Oz and endorsed him in the crowded GOP primary. He has held rallies for him in the state.

Fetterman has a mixed record running with Biden in Pennsylvania. He was not present when Biden gave his speech in Philadelphia to defend democracy, but joined the president in Pittsburgh for a Labor Day parade.

Donald Trump appeared with Dr. Mehmet Oz in Wilkes-Barre in September

John Fetterman joined President Joe Biden at a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh

Oz has gained on Fetterman in the poll. The Democratic nominee suffered a stroke in May that required him to take some time off the campaign trail.

In addition, Republican outside groups have spent heavily on Oz’s behalf in the race, targeting Fetterman as too liberal and too soft on crime.

Those ads have been effective for the GOP, the USA TODAY/Suffolk poll found: The ads pushed Fetterman’s unfavorable rating up 17 points to 44%, a close match with his 45% favorable rating.

But they haven’t helped Oz, which maintains a lopsided favorable-unfavorable rating of 34%-51%.