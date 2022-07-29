Dr. Oz is TRAILING Democrat John Fetterman by 11 points

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz follows Democratic opponent John Fetterman by double digits in Pennsylvania’s vital Senate race.

A Fox News poll released Thursday night Oz, a Republican, only had 36 percent support in Keystone state, against Fetterman’s 47 percent.

Oz has an enthusiasm gap compared to Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who characterizes the Trump-backed TV doctor as a New Jersey carpet shopper.

Only 35 percent of Oz’s supporters told Fox that they support him enthusiastically.

Another 45 percent say they support him, but with reservations.

For Fetterman, 68 percent of his supporters support him enthusiastically, with only 18 percent showing some hesitation.

Additionally, Fetterman has a 14-point lead over Oz in favorable ratings.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said they rated Fetterman favorably, compared with 35 percent who said the same about Oz.

And while 34 percent thought Fetterman was unfavorable, a majority of Pennsylvanians — 55 percent — said they didn’t like Oz.

“It’s hard to underestimate the Herculean rehab that Oz has to perform on himself to make this race competitive,” said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson.

Anderson’s company Beacon Research, along with Republican pollster Daron Shaw, conduct polls for the Fox News Channel.

“Once voters decide they don’t like you, it’s hard to convince them otherwise,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately for voters in Pennsylvania, that probably means an overcharged negative campaign in which Oz tries to take down Fetterman.”

Oz has tried to take political advantage of Fetterman’s stroke in May, just days before the Pennsylvania primaries, which knocked him off the campaign trail.

This Week Oz Tried To Say Fetterman Was ‘LOST’, using visuals from the popular TV show.

However, the social media push was mocked online, with Lost’s co-creator Damon Lindelof even commenting: “He had a stroke, DOCTOR. And the island is healing him right now. If you really WATCH Lost you would know not to fuck the bald man.’

Fetterman used the Photoshopped image to decorate his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Fetterman has continued to troll Oz for being from New Jersey.

In recent weeks, Fetterman has enlisted both Snooki, of The Jersey Shore, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band, to film videos telling Oz to return home — to Jersey.

He had Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell, who represents the district where Oz has a home, nominate the television doctor to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

And when Oz tried to prove his faith in Pennsylvania — grabbing Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Pat’s and Geno’s, for example — Fetterman ridiculed him.

“Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno’s – the rite of passage for every tourist,” Fetterman tweeted.

Unable to maintain a normal schedule for campaign events, Fetterman uses social media and other resources to take on Oz. Earlier this month, he had run a banner over the Jersey Shore, where eastern Pennsylvania’s vacationers are, welcoming Oz “home.”

When Oz made the obligatory stop at Pat’s and Geno’s for cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, Fetterman, who is from outside Pittsburgh, mocked Oz for being a “tourist.”

Former President Donald Trump backed Oz over a more traditional Republican candidate David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, had served in the ex-president’s administration and whose campaign had hired several former Trump White House officials.

That choice was controversial among PA Republican ranks, who believed Oz’s shifting stances on important social issues would make him harder to sell to conservative voters.

“Pennsylvania is patient-zero on the talking point that Republicans could lose the Senate by nominating flawed candidates,” Republican pollster Shaw said. “The vote is negative, the president’s ratings are bad, and the issue environment is favorable for the GOP, but their candidate is chasing 10 points because Republicans aren’t sure he can do that.”

The Fox News poll’s margin of error is plus or minus three percent.