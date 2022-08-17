Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made ‘crudite’ expensive

Hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate insisted he was joking when he said his wife had sent him to buy “crudite,” in a video that has since gone viral that was intended as an attack on President Joe Biden for high food prices.

Oz was interviewed by Newsmax’s Shaun Kraisman on Wednesday and was asked by the anchor if his pompous language made him “trustworthy with the mundane, hard-working Americans out there in Pennsylvania.”

“All my life I’ve rolled up my sleeves, I’ve cared for patients, saved lives, invented devices, I’ve set up foundations where we care for tens of thousands of teenagers across the country who try to help where I can. That’s what my life revolves around,” Oz began.

“You know what I’m joking about? A crudite, that’s a way of saying how ridiculous it is that you can’t even put vegetables on a plate during a campaign,” he said.

Oz was also asked how he messed up the supermarket’s name, calling it Wegners – probably a combination of Wegman’s and Redner’s.

‘Yes. I was exhausted,” he said. “Well, you’re campaigning 18 hours a day. I also got the names of my children wrong. I don’t think that’s a measure of one’s ability to run the Commonwealth,” he said.

Democratic opponent of the Senate of Oz, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, raised half a million dollars in a 24-hour period after he began mocking the supermarket video, Fetterman’s campaign said Tuesday.

Hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him to buy “crudite,” in a video that has since gone viral depicting an attack on President Joe Biden. had to be about high food prices

Oz (right) was interviewed on Wednesday by Newsmax’s Shaun Kraisman (left) and was asked by the anchor if his pompous language made him “trustworthy with the everyday, hard-working Americans out there in Pennsylvania.”

In a video from this spring, hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz of the Pennsylvania Republican Senate goes shopping at a “Wegners” for “crudite” for his wife, with Fetterman noting, “In PA, we call this a…veggie tray.”

“In PA, we call this a…vegetarian tray,” Fetterman said, sharing the Oz video Monday, before repeatedly mocking the hopeful GOP on social media.

Earlier this spring, Oz had a camera filmed that he went shopping at ‘Wegners’ – where he fought the high prices of vegetables, fresh salsa and guac.

“My wife wants some vegetables for raw vegetables, doesn’t she?” says Oz.

“Here’s a broccoli, that’s two bucks…here’s some asparagus, that’s $4, carrots, that’s $4 more dollars, that’s $10 worth of veggies over there.” We need some guacamole, that’s $4 more. And she loves salsa… $6, there’s a huge shortage of salsa!’ he continues.

“Guys, that’s $20 for raw food and that doesn’t include the tequila – thanks to Joe Biden,” he continues.

Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, the steel town of Braddock in western Pennsylvania, roasted Oz’s crudite comments and began selling a “Wegners: Let Them Eat Crudite” sticker on his campaign website.

The hopeful John Fetterman of the Democratic Senate of Pennsylvania raised half a million dollars overnight by Republican Dr. scolding Mehmet Oz for going shopping for ‘crudite’, and insisting Republican is too elite for his adopted state PA

Fetterman roasted Oz’s crudite comments and began selling a “Wegners: Let them eat crudite” sticker on his campaign website, raising more than $65,000 alone, the Democrat’s campaign said Tuesday.

His campaign said Tuesday that the sticker alone had raised more than $65,000 for the Democratic Senate campaign.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele also shared a video showing their son learning the word “crudite” while shopping at Costco.

The Democrat also acknowledged that he knew how expensive groceries could be, calling the prominent Pennsylvania chain Giant Eagle and the budget retailer Aldi’s.

‘Dr. Oz has no plan to lower these prices, but I do,” Fetterman claimed.

When prominent TV journalist Dan Liever remarked, “Heard in New Jersey, ‘Can we have a cleanup in aisle 10 in the product section? Someone just spilled their Seante campaign,'” Fetterman added “at the Wegners.”

Fetterman and Oz run to replace outgoing Republican Senator Pat Toomey, in a crucial record.

The Democrat also acknowledged that he knew how expensive groceries could be, calling the prominent Pennsylvania chain Giant Eagle and the budget retailer Aldi’s. ‘Dr. Oz has no plan to lower these prices, but I do,” Fetterman claimed

When prominent TV journalist Dan Liever remarked, “Heard in New Jersey, ‘Can we have a cleanup in aisle 10 in the product section? Someone just spilled their Seante campaign,'” Fetterman added “at the Wegners.”

The primaries were filled with drama, with Fetterman suffering a stroke due to a heart condition he’d ignored days earlier, and Trump-backed Oz coming neck and neck with fellow Republican David McCormick, who eventually relented.

Fetterman recently returned to the campaign trail, but during his recovery, he used social media and various gimmicks to portray Oz as a New Jersey carpet bagger, where he lived for years to film his hit TV show.

Fetterman has enlisted both Snooki, of The Jersey Shore, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band, to film videos telling Oz to return home – to Jersey.

He had Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell, who represents the district where Oz has a home, nominate the television doctor to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

And when Oz tried to prove his faith in Pennsylvania — grabbing Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Pat’s and Geno’s, for example — Fetterman ridiculed him.

“Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno’s – the rite of passage for every tourist,” Fetterman tweeted.

Fetterman’s campaign also flew a banner across the Jersey Shore—where dozens of Eastern Pennsylvanian spend their summer weekends—that read, “Hey Dr. oz. Welcome home to NJ! Love Jan!’