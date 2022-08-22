Dr. Oz criticizes Democrat John Fetterman for ignoring debate requests in Pennsylvania Senate race

<!–

Hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate went after his Democratic rival John Fetterman on Monday, claiming the progressive populist has yet to agree to a single debate ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Oz’s campaign has released a statement claiming that he himself has agreed to five separate confrontations against Fetterman, who only recently returned to the campaign trail in person after suffering a stroke in May.

Doctor Oz has agreed to five debates. John Fetterman has agreed to zero debates,” Oz communications director Brittany Yanick said.

“If John is too sick to debate and is concerned that he won’t be able to be in front of cameras for more than 10 minutes, then just say so. We’re sure the voters would understand and so would we.’

She added, “Otherwise he has to pick some of the many debates Dr. Oz has agreed to or explain why he doesn’t agree to a debate on KDKA on Sept. 6.”

In an earlier statement, Oz’s campaign lists debates he accepted, including that date, another on September 9, a Nexstar match in early October, and two more from FOX 29 Philadelphia and WGAL NBC Harrisburg, respectively.

DailyMail.com has contacted Fetterman’s campaign for comment, but has not heard back.

Despite his months-long absence from the campaign trail, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor still leads his famous opponent in multiple head-to-head polls.

dr. Mehmet Oz Runs As Republican To Replace Outgoing Pennsylvania GOP Senator Pat Toomey

That’s largely thanks to Fetterman and his team’s internet-aware campaign, fueled by several Oz blunders along the way.

Fetterman’s team recently got wind of old tweets that Oz had posted during his long career as a television doctor that he didn’t delete.

Users eagerly jumped on the string of healthy poop quality posts, including Fetterman, who posted, “When I say we need to make more shit in America, this *isn’t* what I mean.”

He’s up against Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a progressive populist

And earlier this month, Oz was widely mocked for filming a video intended to bash President Joe Biden and the Democrats for skyrocketing supermarket prices.

In a mind-boggling move, the Republican celeb was outraged at the cost of “crudité” at a supermarket chain called Redner’s Markets — which he erroneously referred to as “Wegners.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that most Pennsylvania residents would know the dish better as a vegetable drawer, wondering its combination of broccoli, asparagus, carrots, as well as salsa and guacamole, rather than a more traditional one. dip-like ranch.

Oz was also mocked for complaining that the cost reached $20 and “not included the tequila” — despite Pennsylvania supermarkets not selling liquor.

Fetterman also bolstered a report in the Daily Beast about Oz’s 10 different properties, seemingly undermining the claim that he only owns two homes.

Even Donald Trump is concerned about the electoral prospects of Oz in Pennsylvania, a state Fetterman was quick to point out that he hasn’t spent much time in it.

Sources close to the ex-president told rolling stone that Trump believes Oz will “lose f*****g” in November.

They told the outlet that Trump believes “it would be incredibly embarrassing for Oz if he lost to ‘that guy’ because he thinks so little about him. [Fetterman].’

“He thinks Fetterman is in worse shape than Biden and hiding more in his basement,” they said.