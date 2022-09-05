Dr Norman Swan slams Anthony Albanese

<!–

ABC health reporter Dr. Norman Swan has questioned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to reduce the Covid-19 isolation period from seven to five days.

The cabinet agreed last Wednesday that the quarantine period for positive cases without symptoms will be reduced from seven to five days, with the changes taking effect from Friday.

dr. Swan claimed the move was politically motivated and called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to release the medical advice submitted to the government.

“What is disappointing about the Prime Minister’s announcement recently, we are still holding the advice to the government, presumably as a national secret,” he told ABC’s RN Breakfast on Monday.

“If it’s scientific advice, we need to be exposed to it. We don’t know which factors contributed to this.’

dr. Swan warned that more residents would become infected due to the shorter isolation period.

“Two thirds of people will still be contagious based on past experience, from pretty good studies.”

“You accept the fact that you will be sending more infectious people back into the community and that you will endure more swings and waves than isolating people.”

dr. Swan backed calls from Victoria’s chief health professor Brett Sutton after warning that Covid-19 remains a serious risk and calling for mandatory isolation.

Professor Sutton sent Prime Minister Daniel Andrews written advice against ending the pandemic declaration that gives the state the power to quarantine residents.

NEW COVID INSULATION RULES – If you test positive for Covid, you can leave the isolation afterwards five days like you have no symptoms. – Those who work in vulnerable environments, including elderly and disabled care, have to work for another seven days – If you are still sick and showing symptoms after five days, you must two days left. – Masks are no longer required on domestic flights in Australia All this will take effect from September 9th “Obviously if you have symptoms, we want people to stay at home,” said Anthony Albanese. ‘We want people to act responsibly. There will be seven days of isolation for employees in high-risk environments, including care for the elderly, care for the disabled and home care.’

Professor Sutton warned that ‘there would be a substantial and sustained increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Victoria’ if there were no mandatory isolation.

dr. Swan said too many residents had ignored caution and were not taking Covid-19 seriously enough.

“There’s little compliance at the moment by a significant proportion of people, at least in Victoria, who aren’t even getting tested,” he said.

‘And if they’ve been tested and they’re positive, don’t report it. So in a sense the population is already marching with their feet.’

He said it was a “concern” because not enough residents were being vaccinated to protect themselves.

“People’s resistance to serious diseases will decrease,” he said. “A new variant is coming, Brett Sutton predicts new variants at intervals of three to four months.”