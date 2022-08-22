Dr Nick Coatsworth reveals the major mistakes Australia made during the pandemic

dr. Nick Coatsworth has dug up politicians for depriving Australians of rights during the pandemic, while Anthony Albanese announces a Royal Commission on the country’s Covid response.

Mr Albanese said on Sunday that an inquiry into the role of state governments in managing the pandemic and that of the federal coalition under former Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be held “as soon as is practical”.

It comes amid growing demand to launch a commission after it was revealed that Mr Morrison had been sworn into five additional ministerial portfolios without informing the public or cabinet.

The former deputy chief of medical services discussed the issue on the Today show, defending Mr Morrison, arguing that some state leaders made worse decisions.

dr. Nick Coatsworth (pictured) has defended Scott Morrison in the wake of his portfolio scandal, saying state leaders made worse decisions during the Covid pandemic

“Yes, he made a mistake by not telling the community and the cabinet about his five portfolio powers, but Scott Morrison hasn’t closed playgrounds,” said Dr. Coatsworth Monday.

Scott Morrison has not fined children for crimes against disease, and Scott Morrison has not closed two towers full of refugees and migrant Australians.

“There were very real democratic rights that have been trampled on in the course of this pandemic.”

About 3,000 Victorian residents in nine social housing towers in Melbourne were pushed into a harsh lockdown in July 2020 in response to Covid outbreaks.

Over the following 12 months, approximately 500 children under 15 in NSW were fined a total of $20,000 for not wearing face masks.

dr. Coatsworth said Labor is likely to move forward with the commission as promised during the election, but fears it will be used as an opportunity to blame the former federal government rather than focus on key issues, such as rights violations.

According to the public health principle, authorities should take the least restrictive measures to achieve disease control, said Dr. Coatsworth.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that a Royal Commission on Australia’s Covid response will be held ‘as soon as practical’

‘If we start with that principle’ [at the Royal Commission]we will get the right answers,” he said.

“I’m absolutely crystal clear on where the focus should be on this Royal Commission and I’m just not confident that the current Prime Minister has the same level of clarity.”

dr. Coatsworth said current stories of Australia’s Covid response highlight the federal government’s shortcomings, such as the vaccine rollout, while downplaying the problems with state leadership – both of which he says are “just not true.”

“We’ve done well overall, but the real problem with this pandemic was that our rights as individuals were being trampled on for too long,” he said.

‘The focus should be on states and territories. They are the ones who had the most important disease control powers.

“Of course the federal government needs to be scrutinized, but I’m afraid the way we hear it now, that scrutiny would be unfair, unbalanced and more focused on the federal government than the states.”

dr. Coatsworth said state leaders were responsible for important public health decisions during the pandemic. Pictured: A woman walks through Sydney wearing a face mask in December 2021

In announcing the commission, Mr Albanese said it was important to assess the role of different governments in the decisions taken during the pandemic.

“You have to look clearly at the response of all governments … the different jurisdictions,” the prime minister told Sky News on Sunday.

“The pandemic revealed (the fact that) some of the issues with our federation can often be quite difficult with overlapping responsibilities.”

Mr Albanese said he could not imagine a circumstance in which a once-in-a-century global pandemic and in response to it the biggest economic stimulus Australia had seen was not evaluated.

An investigation would ensure that governments would learn how things could have been done better and what lessons could be drawn from that.

“When we came to the government, we were dealing with a new wave of Covid,” said Mr Albanese.

Pictured: Social housing towers along Racecourse Road in Melbourne. The Prime Minister of Victoria ordered the immediate closure of nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne in mid-2020

dr. Coatsworth said democratic rights have been trampled on during the pandemic. Pictured: Refugees at Melbourne’s The Park Hotel protesting the treatment of detainees

“The priority has come through, but my government will think about an appropriate form of analysis.”

He said a royal commission would spotlight the entire healthcare system, including the interaction between government departments, hospitals, GPs and pharmacies.

Mr Morrison has empowered himself to act as Minister of Health, Secretary of the Treasury, Minister of Resources, Home Secretary and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

In a statement last week, Mr Morrison said he had made the decision as a ‘guarantee’ during the Covid-19 crisis in case a minister became incapacitated.

The move – which is not illegal but is considered highly unusual – has sparked backlash, with former Home Secretary Karen Andrews calling on him to resign from parliament.