DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: Why my secret chocolate stash is good for my marriage!

My wife, Clare, and I have been happily married for over 35 years. The common belief is that the key to a successful relationship is being open and truthful, but a recent study suggests that having a few secrets can keep a couple closer together.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut found that things like hiding a secret stash of chocolate from your partner (which I, I confess, is something I’ve done) is not only common, but can actually strengthen a relationship.

It seems that the guilt we feel often leads to what the researchers call “greater relationship investment.” In other words, because I feel guilty (which I do) if I have a chocolate stash, I’m more likely to take out the trash cans or cook dinner (which is also true).

They are clearly not talking about having big secrets, like having a love child, but about trivial things that the other person wouldn’t mind if they found out.

Using data from questionnaires, the researchers found that having a secret stash of food was the most common secret (40 percent), followed by spending money on clothes or jewelry (20 percent), making a secret donation (8 percent), or splashing on health, beauty or wellness products (6.3 percent), the Journal of Consumer Psychology reported.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut found that things like hiding a secret stash of chocolate from your partner is not only common, but can actually strengthen a relationship.

One couple the researchers spoke to both claimed to be vegetarians, but admitted to secretly eating meat when the other person wasn’t around.

I asked Clare if she knew I was hiding chocolate and if she mind. “Of course I know,” she said. “You’re incredibly bad at hiding things and I can hear when you’re quietly trying to open a drawer and stuff chocolate in your mouth while hiding the sound of the packaging being buried in the trash.”

All of this got me thinking about what science says about relationship success.

WAS YOUR PARTNER A SMILEY TEEN?

A surprising way to predict whether a couple will stay married is to study the intensity and authenticity of their smiles in photos they took when they were young.

A true smile involves the contraction of two sets of muscles: the zygomaticus major, which raises the corners of the mouth, and the orbicularis oculi, the ring of muscle around your eye sockets. With a genuine smile, the corners of the mouth rise and the eyes wrinkle. In a 2009 American study, researchers asked middle-aged men and women for photos from when they were about 18 years old. The smiles in their photos were then judged on how genuine they were.

One in twenty of those whose smiles were in the top 10 percent (ie the most genuine) were divorced; those with smiles in the bottom 10 percent had a one in five chance of getting divorced.

The researchers said it could be because “smiling people attract other happier people, and the combination may lead to a greater chance of a long-lasting marriage.”

DO THEM Do you appreciate the things you do?

One of the biggest points of contention in any marriage is when a partner feels they are doing a disproportionate share of the household. In a recent survey by the Pew Research Center in the US, more than half of married couples surveyed said task sharing is “very important” when it comes to a successful marriage, placing it just behind “shared interests.” ‘ and ‘a satisfying sexual relationship’. ‘, and for having children or an adequate income.

I must confess that Clare does a disproportionate amount of housework in our home, something she often reminds me of.

What makes her especially angry is when she feels like I take what she’s doing for granted – and this is reflected in research.

“Feeling valued and believing that your partner values ​​you directly affects how you feel about your marriage, how committed you are to it, and your belief that it will last,” concluded a 2016 study from the University of Georgia, based on data from 468 couples.

One of the biggest points of contention in any marriage is when a spouse feels they are doing a disproportionate share of the household

Gratitude was measured by assessing the extent to which people felt valued by their partners and recognized when they did something nice for them.

The researchers concluded that feeling valued was not only the most important predictor of a successful marriage, but could also protect a marriage during times of economic hardship.

But being grateful isn’t enough – you have to put it into words.

When I discussed this article with friends, one of them said that although she was pleased that her husband bought her flowers, she wished that instead of leaving them on the kitchen table in front of her, she would hand them over to her with the words : ‘For everyone these are the beautiful things you do to make me happy.’

AVOID FAITHFUL, THE DEAL BREAKER

Cheating is a common reason couples break up — and a 2018 study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology revealed some interesting ways to spot a potential cheater.

Researchers followed 233 married couples for nearly four years and asked them to record intimate details of their relationship, including whether they had cheated.

At the start of the study, everyone was asked to look at pictures of attractive men or women, while the researchers measured how long they stared.

Those who looked away faster than average were nearly 50 percent less likely to have an affair later than those who stared.

Psychologist Jim McNulty, who led the study, says that while this may be subconscious, there’s some evidence that if you’re aware that you’re prone to being tempted, you can take steps to avoid it.

There you go. According to scientific research, the secrets to a happy marriage include resisting infidelity, smiling, expressing gratitude, and perhaps keeping a secret stash of chocolate.

You can curse them when you cough or sneeze, but viruses aren’t all bad news:

Some viruses, called phages, attack and kill bacteria and have been shown to work even against antibiotic-resistant forms. For example, last January, doctors in Belgium reported that they had used phages to successfully treat a bomb attack victim with a leg infection that nothing else could touch.

Phages are also used in the UK to treat diabetic foot ulcers that do not heal.

Other promising areas include using viruses for gene therapy and destroying cancer cells, while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

We turn killers into cures.

Beware of this risk of swimming in cold water…

I love swimming in the sea – apart from the pleasure of being in the sea, taking a regular shower in cold water, whether it be a brisk swim or a cold shower, can improve your mood and strengthen your immune system.

But there are also dangers.

Last week in Cornwall I went swimming in the same spot where my memory was wiped three years ago.

Clare and I had swam for a few minutes before deciding to race each other back to shore. I remember thinking ‘I’m definitely going to win’ – and then it all went blank.

The next thing I remember is I was in the ER. According to the ED consultant, I had suffered from transient global amnesia, amnesia caused by swimming in cold water, and that it would almost certainly return to normal within 24 hours.

If you plan to continue swimming in the sea when the weather gets colder (which I do), make sure to bring a friend in case you run into trouble

Transient global amnesia is said to be rare, affecting about one in 10,000 people in the UK each year, but maybe it’s not as rare as we think because when I first wrote about it I heard from a number of people who had a similar experience. had experience.

It happened to a good friend of mine less than a month ago while swimming in a river.

One theory is that being in cold water can alter blood flow to a part of the brain called the hippocampus, which is essential for recording memories.

So if you plan on sticking around for a swim in the sea when the weather gets colder (which I do), be sure to bring a friend in case you run into trouble.

In addition to absorbing knowledge, many students can expect to breathe polluted air, with a 2021 study suggesting that 98 percent of public primary and secondary schools in London, and 24 percent outside the city, are in areas that are regularly unsafe. to be. levels.

But trees can reduce student exposure: Lancaster University researchers installed ‘tredges’ (trees managed like a high hedge) at three primary schools in Manchester and have just revealed that Western Red Cedar is the most successful in reducing air pollution – because the leaves are covered with small corrugated protrusions, which trap pollution particles which are then washed away by the rain.

A brilliantly inexpensive and effective way to improve air quality and protect children’s lungs.