DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: How chewing food properly can keep you slim by eating less and getting nutrients

Like most of us, I suspect, I remember years ago being told to chew my food at least 32 times before swallowing it.

It was an idea based on the claims of a 19th century health food guru in the US named Horace Fletcher – aka ‘The Great Masticator’, his catchphrase was ‘Nature will punish those who don’t chew’.

Why 32 times? Perhaps because most human adults have 32 teeth. Fletcher claimed he chewed each bite 100 times and said that following his approach would turn “a pitiful glutton into an intelligent bon vivant.”

New research has shown that extensive chewing has one surprising benefit: it can boost your metabolism

He suggested that plenty of chewing — even when consuming liquids — would not only make you stronger and fitter, but could also cure alcoholism, appendicitis, an inflamed gut, and even insanity. None of them are true.

But new research has shown that extensive chewing has one surprising benefit: It can increase your metabolism, the amount of energy you burn at rest, by as much as 15 percent, which is far greater than anyone expected.

In a study at the University of Manchester, 15 women and six men were asked to chew two types of tasteless gum for 15 minutes: one was soft and the other was hard. The volunteers’ total energy expenditure was closely monitored while they were chewing.

Chewing is hard work. The impact on calories burned from chewing a little more isn’t huge (roughly like standing for about 20 minutes), but every little bit helps

To their surprise, the researchers found that when the volunteers chewed the softer gum, their metabolism increased by 10 percent. Gnawing the harder gum, it rose an even more impressive 15 percent.

This effect is simply because chewing is hard work. The impact on calories burned from chewing a little more isn’t huge (roughly like standing for about 20 minutes), but every little bit helps.

The researchers now plan to conduct further research to measure the impact of chewing real foods, such as steak and nuts, on energy expenditure.

It’s not just about the energy we expend when we chew: there is also evidence that if we chew more, we eat less. In 2018, Dr. Kevin Hall, of the National Institutes of Health in the US, conducted a study in which 20 healthy volunteers spent four weeks in his lab, where they were closely monitored.

Honey may be better than antibiotics… We’ve known for a long time that honey can kill bad bacteria. Indeed, Roman soldiers used it to prevent wounds from becoming septic, and recent research has shown that applying honey may be a better way to treat some wounds than antibiotics. A review by the Australian Institute for Microbiology and Infection shows that consuming honey can also kill infection-causing bacteria in the gut, including E.coli. And it seems to stimulate the growth of good bacteria like Lactobacillus, which can strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of viral infections. So eat a few with your porridge or sprinkle with Greek yogurt and strawberries for a delicious dessert. Honey can kill bad bacteria and even kill infection-causing bacteria in the gut, including E.coli

For the first two weeks, they were randomly assigned to eat meals that were ultra-processed (the kind of convenience and other heavily processed foods that contain strange-sounding ingredients and come in clear packaging) or to eat foods that were minimally processed (ie, made from scratch).

The volunteers then traded for the other two weeks.

To give you an idea of ​​what they were fed, an ultra-processed breakfast could have been a bagel with cream cheese, while the unprocessed breakfast was porridge with bananas, walnuts, and milk.

All meals contain the exact same balance of calories, sugar, fiber, fat and carbohydrates. The volunteers were told they could eat as much or as little as they wanted from each meal and snacks, which were readily available.

When the volunteers ate ultra-processed foods, they consumed about 500 more calories per day and gained an average of 0.9 kg over two weeks.

They lost about the same amount when they were on the raw diet.

Why did this happen? dr. Hall isn’t sure (he’s doing further research to find out), but he noted that when the volunteers followed the ultra-processed diet, they finished faster, probably because it was softer and easier to swallow without much chewing. And the faster you eat, the more you eat. Less processed foods require more breakdown in your mouth, so you’re forced to chew more and eat more slowly.

One of the first studies to show that the faster you eat, the more you eat, was published in 2008 by the University of Rhode Island.

Researchers asked 30 young women to eat a series of meals quickly or slowly. When they ate slowly, they not only ate less (579 calories vs. 645 calories), but reported feeling fuller and more satisfied afterward.

This may be because it takes time for the food you eat to pass through your stomach and reach cells in your small intestine that release the hormone PYY, which signals to your brain that you are full. If you eat fast and don’t pause to chew and chat, you’ll eat more before your brain tells you to stop.

In addition to burning extra calories and encouraging you to eat less, chewing more can help you get more nutrients from your food, especially if you eat tough foods, such as nuts.

In a 2009 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 13 healthy adults were asked to chew a handful of almonds ten, 25 or 40 times. They had blood tests before and after each chewing session, and their appetites were then monitored for three hours. Poop samples were also taken.

It turned out that the more they chewed, the less hungry the volunteers felt afterwards and the better their blood sugar was controlled.

While the exact mechanism is unclear, it was also found that the more they chewed, the less nutrients got into their poop, suggesting those nutrients were better absorbed.

So maybe Horace Fletcher was on to something. After making a fortune on the lecture circuit, he died of bronchitis in 1919 at the age of 69, when the average life expectancy in the US was only 44.

Simple tricks to ward off dementia

The most common cause of death in the UK is dementia and it is a condition that I, like so many people, have a great interest in.

So there were shockwaves around the world with the recent news that a long-held theory about the cause of Alzheimer’s disease (the most common form of dementia) may not just be wrong, but based on manipulated data.

Science, a leading research journal, discovered “shockingly blatant” tampering with results in an influential study published in 2006.

This study had provided important support for the theory that Alzheimer’s disease is largely caused by a buildup of a protein called amyloid in the brain, which in turn damages brain cells, leading to loss of memory and cognitive ability.

The most common cause of death in the UK is dementia and it is a condition that I, like many people, have a great interest in

In 2006, a University of Minnesota study on mice seemed to show a clear link between amyloid and dementia.

Drug companies piled up — but despite billions spent developing drugs to target amyloid, there have been no real successes (and some drugs even seemed to make patients worse).

The good news is that researchers are looking at other approaches, including new ways to stimulate the brain through neurogenesis – the creation of new brain cells.

For example, a study published last week in the Journal of Experimental Medicine found that genetic engineering increases the production of new brain cells in mice with Alzheimer’s and restores memory.

Using this technique in humans is a long way off, but another, more unusual approach to neurogenesis involves spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, somewhat like the ones used to treat divers with the bends.

Exercise such as push-ups or squats releases brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a hormone that acts as a fertilizer for the brain

In a study published last year in the journal Aging, six people with an average age of 70, all of whom showed signs of memory loss, underwent a series of sessions in a hyperbaric chamber: The changes in pressure and rising and falling oxygen levels increased blood flow. brain by about 20 percent, with an average 16.5 percent improvement in memory scores.

An easier way to improve blood flow to the brain is exercise, especially pushups or squats – these involve moving your head up and down against gravity, leading to major changes in blood flow.

This releases the brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a hormone that acts as a fertilizer for the brain.

You could also try intermittent fasting – a study from King’s College London showed that it improves long-term memory and leads to the production of new brain cells in mice.

Another well-established approach to growing new brain cells is to challenge your brain by taking up a hobby, such as learning a new language, painting, or dancing.