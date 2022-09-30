DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: A breakthrough in insomnia drugs thanks to sleepy dogs! 

Do you struggle to stay awake during the day and find yourself falling asleep involuntarily while watching TV or doing something monotonous? If so, you probably don’t sleep well at night.

Common causes of it include stress, snoring and sleep apnea (where breathing stops and starts during sleep).

But you may also suffer from a condition called narcolepsy, which affects at least 30,000 people in the UK. According to Narcolepsy UK, 80 per cent of people with the condition are undiagnosed.

I first encountered a patient with narcolepsy as a medical student. The young woman kept falling asleep, suddenly and without warning. She told me it could happen while she was eating or in a work meeting, which she thought was embarrassing.

DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: Like humans, dogs can spontaneously develop narcolepsy and I've seen some extraordinary footage of them running around excitedly before suddenly collapsing into a deep sleep

At school she had often been in trouble because she could not keep her eyes open in class. She told me that sometimes she would lose control of her muscles or would be unable to control her legs and fall to the ground.

Unfortunately, we didn’t understand much about this condition at the time and no one could say what triggered these strange seizures and there wasn’t much that could be done to help her.

Now, thanks to the work of leading doctors and sleep researchers Professor Emmanuel Mignot at Stanford University in the US and Professor Masashi Yanagisawa at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, we understand what is going on and have new treatments for narcolepsy – as well as a new group of drugs targeting towards people struggling with the opposite problem: chronic insomnia.

How can resistance breathing help improve my lung strength? Resistance breathing – where you use a device, a bit like an inhaler, to improve your lung strength by making it harder to breathe in and out – is something singers do, and I’m now considering joining them. In a recent review, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder in the US showed that practicing resistance breathing for a few minutes a day for six weeks led to a drop in blood pressure similar to that seen with medication. Resistance breathing promotes the release of nitric oxide into the blood, which causes your blood vessels to dilate, lowering your blood pressure.

A few weeks ago these two scientists shared the prestigious Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences worth a cool $3m (£2.75million) for their discoveries. It all began in the 1980s when Emmanuel Mignot, then a young psychiatrist, began seeing patients with narcolepsy.

As he recently explained: ‘I became interested in narcolepsy because I thought it was a key to understanding sleep and because it had this human dimension of trying to help patients with this disease that nobody cared about.’

So he went to work at Stanford, which has an excellent sleep research department, as well as a colony of narcoleptic dogs, mainly Dobermans and Labradors.

Like humans, dogs can spontaneously develop narcolepsy, and I’ve seen some extraordinary footage of a pack of them running excitedly across a green lawn before suddenly collapsing into a deep sleep.

Professor Mignot went on to show that a mutation in a gene was responsible for the dogs’ strange behavior – and that most people with narcolepsy have a similar gene defect.

This gene results in them having very low levels of a protein called orexin in their brains. And it turns out that this is because the orexin-producing neurons in their brains are constantly being destroyed by their body’s own immune system.

In other words, narcolepsy is an autoimmune disorder, like type 1 diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis, in which immune cells – normally produced by the body to destroy disease-carrying viruses and bacteria – turn on the body itself. in the case of narcolepsy, attacks perfectly healthy brain cells.

What triggers narcolepsy is still a mystery: theories include that it can be caused by a hereditary problem, hormonal changes, or it can develop after an infection.

But what’s so fascinating is that although narcolepsy itself is relatively rare, this research has led to breakthroughs in our understanding of other, more common, sleep conditions, such as insomnia.

We now know, for example, that while people suffering from narcolepsy have too little orexin in the brain, those with chronic insomnia often have too much, which keeps them awake when they want to sleep.

Researchers also suspect that orexin plays a significant role in depression, ADHD, and other mental and neurological disorders.

And these discoveries have led to the development of new drugs that can either wake you up or make you more sleepy by targeting the orexin system.

For example, there is a drug called TAK-994, which increases levels of orexin, and is designed to help people with narcolepsy stay awake and alert. It is currently in clinical trials in the United States

Is it the number of steps you take or the speed at which you take them that matters? Well, that depends, according to a new study from the University of Sydney, which analyzed data from 78,500 British adults. It found that every 2,000 steps a day they took lowered their average risk of premature death by about 10 percent, with the benefits peaking at 10,000 steps. When it comes to reducing the risk of dementia, 9,800 steps was the optimal amount, although the risk was reduced by 25 percent in people who took as little as 3,800 steps a day. The study also found that regardless of how many steps they took, walking at a faster pace reduced the risk of almost everything from dementia to heart disease, cancer to premature death. Walking at a faster pace reduces the risk of almost everything, according to a University of Sydney study (file image)

And there is another drug, called daridorexant, which has recently been approved by the European Commission, which does the exact opposite. It is one of a new class of drugs known as dual orexin receptor antagonists (DORAs), which block the action of orexin to help people suffering from chronic insomnia fall asleep.

Unlike existing sleeping pills, daridorexant does not have a widespread effect on your brain cells, but specifically targets the orexin receptors, which should mean fewer side effects and less daytime sleepiness (which is a problem with many sleeping pills).

This medicine is currently being evaluated by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence before it can be prescribed on the NHS.

Meanwhile, while we wait for drugs that block orexin to help chronic insomnia, if you’ve had a bad night’s sleep, there are proven drug-free ways to increase orexin levels to make you less sleepy.

Have you ever wondered why coffee perks you up? That’s because caffeine stimulates the release of orexin. Intermittent fasting (where you cut your calories for a few days a week or reduce the number of hours you eat) also increases orexin levels and makes you more alert.

In a study published in 2018 in the journal Annals of Thoracic Medicine, researchers in Saudi Arabia measured orexin levels in the blood of Muslim volunteers who fasted during the month of Ramadan by not eating or drinking during the day.

The researchers found that while they were fasting, the volunteers’ levels of orexin increased – and fell back to normal when Ramadan was over.

Cutting back on sugary carbs can also help – high blood sugar inhibits the production of orexin, which helps explain why we feel sleepy after a carb-heavy lunch (so if you’re suffering from a mid-afternoon slump, try a handful of nuts instead of than chocolate chip cookies).

However, this doesn’t mean that sugary carbs are a good idea if you have insomnia—studies suggest that sugary carbs lead to worse, more fragmented sleep.

Finally, after a bad night’s sleep, go for a brisk walk in the early morning light. Exercise and light have been shown to increase orexin levels.

To treat the flu, try chicken soup, but skip the bread

The idea that you ‘give birth to a cold and starve a fever’ may seem like an old wives’ tale, and most doctors these days will surely tell you that when you’re sick it’s important to keep your energy up to eat lots of nutritious food.

But new research, published in the journal Nature, suggests that cutting back on carbohydrate-rich foods can help your body fight infections such as the flu.

When we are sick, we typically lose our appetite. This can have its benefits because when we eat less, our body switches from burning sugar to burning fat, converting fat stores into energy-rich molecules called ketone bodies.

These can help us fight viral infections by stimulating killer T cells and other parts of our immune system.

If you get a respiratory infection this winter, drink plenty of fluids and try some chicken soup (studies show it can really help) (file photo)

Scientists have now found that when patients had the flu, most of them produced large amounts of ketone bodies, which helped their recovery – but in people who got Covid and became seriously ill, this did not happen, leading to what the researchers described as an ‘exhausted’ immune response.

Animal studies by the same team at the University of Bonn in Germany have also shown that you can boost the immune system and reduce lung damage with a ketogenic diet (which is very low in carbohydrates) or by directly administering ketone bodies.

If you get a respiratory infection this winter, drink plenty of fluids and try some chicken soup (studies show it can really help) – but maybe cut back on the bread.