DR MEGAN ROSSI’s handy hints to help you digest your food 

The basic dietary ‘rules’ for a healthy gut are not complicated: eat more greens, cut back on red meat and avoid highly processed foods.

But it’s not just what you eat; how you eat is also crucial.

You might assume that if you consumed the same meal, in the same amounts, day in and day out, it would have the same effect.

In fact, where you eat, how you eat, how often, who you’re with, and what mood you’re in can all affect how you feel after a meal—literally—and the health benefits.

Here are six simple rules I use with my clients to help improve their digestion…

1. Chew your food

This might have been something your parents told you to do to improve your table manners, but chewing is a very important part of the digestive process. It kickstarts digestion by stimulating the production of saliva. This contains the enzyme amylase, which breaks down starch, which is found in foods such as bread and pasta.

Research shows that up to 30 percent of the starch is digested in your mouth. So if you bolt your food down, you’re missing this important stage.

(Experience amylase at work firsthand by chewing a piece of white bread until it liquefies: it gets sweeter the more you chew, a sign that your salivary enzymes have begun to break down the starch in the bread into sugar.)

This also gives the rest of your digestive chain a warning that food is coming in, alerting your gut to start releasing the right mix of acids and digestive enzymes. You also swallow less air, another benefit that means smoother digestion with less discomfort.

But it’s not just about avoiding stomach aches. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2009 found that people absorbed about 15 percent more nutrients when they chewed almonds 40 times than when they chewed just ten times a mouthful.

And if weight management is your goal, another study from Harbin Medical University in China found that people consumed 12 percent fewer calories when they chewed each mouthful 40 times compared to 15 times. Their levels of ghrelin (the ‘hunger’ hormone) were noticeably lower 90 minutes after the meal.

2. Time it right

‘Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, eat like a pauper’ isn’t for everyone – some people just can’t stomach a big breakfast. But I still think it’s worth following this principle, especially if you have problems with your blood sugar. This is because our bodies are better equipped to metabolize carbohydrates in the morning – for example, the release of insulin is more efficient – compared to the evening, linked to our circadian rhythm.

This was seen in a study from Tel Aviv University in Israel, where researchers compared the effect of consuming the same amount of calories but eaten differently.

One group of participants had a large breakfast (700 calories, with a 500-calorie lunch and 200-calorie dinner); another had a large dinner (700 calories, with a 500-calorie lunch and a 200-calorie breakfast).

Those who had the big breakfast had 20 percent lower blood sugar levels throughout the day and higher insulin levels, despite eating exactly the same food.

3. No late eating

This is partly for the simple reason that if you eat a lot and then lie down, you are likely to get heartburn and indigestion. But most importantly, by avoiding eating late (stopping at least a few hours before going to bed), you increase your overnight fast.

There is some evidence that this break from digestion means that our gut microbes can work on other important tasks, such as helping the immune system clear out old cells to make room and stimulate the production of new ones.

A break of approx. 12 hours is considered optimal. While some fasting protocols suggest a break of 14, 16, or even 18 hours, there is insufficient solid evidence to suggest increased benefits from longer fasts.

The exception to the night eating rule is if going to bed hungry disturbs your sleep. Then a small, fiber-filled snack, such as a handful of nuts and seeds or my favorite ‘Dorito’ popcorn (see recipe), before you hit the sack won’t do any harm.

4. De-stress your gut

As I have said before, a stressed gut does not digest food well or fully absorb nutrients.

Of course, de-stressing is easier said than done. But when you’re relaxed, more blood can flow to the gut, promoting more efficient digestion.

I often advise my clients to practice three minutes of diaphragmatic breathing (also known as belly breathing) before each meal, as this can especially reduce gastrointestinal issues, from reflux to indigestion.

Step 1: Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Take a relaxed, deep breath in through your nose, then gently exhale through your nose. This is diaphragmatic breathing, and making a conscious note to switch to it can have a powerful calming effect.

Step 2: With your next breath in, allow your belly and ribcage to expand and feel your lower hand rise while your chest hand remains still. Then exhale – your chest hand moves the most (known as chest breathing).

And try not to eat on the run – something I’m also guilty of, but you’ll probably eat more than you need, not enjoy the food as much and not chew properly. The perfect storm for indigestion.

5. Three daily meals

If you’re prone to constipation, science shows that periods of fasting between meals—that is, not snacking—can help keep you more regular.

This is due to the ‘migratory motor complex’ which starts approximately 90 minutes after a meal. Essentially, it pushes food down into the intestine.

Now, I’m not anti-snacking. I’m personally big on snacks, especially the high fiber ones that help keep hunger at bay. But if you struggle with constipation, it’s worth trying to stick to three meals a day.

6. Make it social

When was the last time you lingered over a meal with friends or family? I’m willing to bet it’s a treat rather than a habit.

Yet studies show that friends and families who eat together are generally happier and more satisfied with their lives, with a greater sense of community, compared to those who always ate separately.

And a study published earlier this year in Frontiers in Nutrition involving more than 40,000 teenagers found that those who eat with their parents reported doing better in school.

Practice these six steps and you will definitely see a difference!

Did you know?

Some phytochemicals (plant chemicals) are actually hormones. For example, melatonin – also called the sleep hormone – which our body naturally produces, is also found in black rice (a type mainly grown in Asia), pistachios and bell peppers.

Try this: ‘Dorito’ popcorn

Swap low-fiber, additive-heavy chips for this delicious, high-fiber popcorn to quell afternoon cravings in minutes.

Server 2

50 g popcorn kernels

1 tsp olive oil

‘Dorito’ flavor:

½ tbsp nutritional yeast (from most supermarkets and health food stores)

A large pinch each of garlic powder, onion granules, smoked paprika, cumin and salt

Chili powder, optional

A brown paper bag

Put the corn kernels in a brown paper bag and fold the top over twice to seal. Microwave on high for 3 minutes or until you hear a pause of about three seconds between pops.

Leave for 20 seconds, then carefully open the bag. Drizzle in the oil, followed by the flavor. Close the bag again and shake.

Ask Megan

Is there any way to stimulate a rapidly declining metabolism after menopause? I lost 7st through a slimming club and exercise. But after menopause, it has become increasingly difficult to shed the kilos. And I still need to lose 2 more.

Jane Warner.

Weight management can certainly be a challenge for many going through menopause. This is due to a number of factors, including hormone-related changes in our gut microbiome.

The evidence for calorie counting is limited for long-term weight management, not least because the calorie information is not as accurate as we have been led to believe. But also because the amount of calories our bodies burn during digestion is different based on how processed the food is. Calorie counting also ignores our gut microbes, which play a key role in metabolism. Instead, try these three science-based principles:

Make plants the basis of your diet (and add eggs, fermented dairy, fish, etc. as you choose).

Aim for more than 30 different plants a week – mostly vegetables, followed by whole grains, fruit and legumes (beans, legumes), nuts and seeds, and herbs and spices.

Choose whole plants that are minimally processed (so a homemade chickpea burger rather than an ultra-processed vegan burger).

