Dr. Megan Rossi: These are the five ways to minimize your hangover this New Year’s Eve

A doctor has revealed the five ways you can minimize your hangover this New Year’s Eve, and why you should avoid champagne or “anything with bubbles” if you want to wake up feeling refreshed.

Leading Harley Street dietitian and King’s College researcher Dr Megan Rossi, from Queensland, highlighted research that showed why bubbly alcohol is a nightmare for the liver and bloodstream.

The Australian expert also shared her other tips for “maximizing the fun and minimizing the pain this New Year’s Eve.”

1. Prepare your gut microbes

The first thing Dr. Megan Rossi said will help you on your quest to have fun and wake up feeling good on January 1st is if you “prime your gut microbes so they can protect you.”

“If your gut microbes are in good shape, they are more likely to produce more butyrate, which may help the body better resist the anti-inflammatory effects of alcohol,” Dr. Rossi published in instagram.

To help your gut, the doctor recommends that before and after any party, indulge in “nutritious, plant-rich dishes like gut-loving Greek baked beans.”

She said these will “also satisfy salty and carb hangover cravings.”

2. Avoid bubbles

On top of this, Dr. Rossi said it’s a great idea if you limit your intake of anything with bubbles, “as it will probably make you feel worse.”

‘Researchers at the HPRU Medical Research Center in Guildford gave the volunteers sparkling or still champagne. Those who received the fizz got drunk faster,” she said.

“That’s because the bubbles cause the alcohol to be absorbed more quickly into the bloodstream, outpacing the liver’s ability to digest it at that rate.”

Dr. Rossi added: “The higher the blood alcohol concentration, the more toxic the impact.”

You are much better off sticking to alcoholic beverages like wine and limiting your consumption of Prosecco and sodas.

3. Beware Mixers With Artificial Sweeteners

Dr. Rossi said that mixers with artificial sweeteners are never a good idea.

“A University of Northern Kentucky study found that whether you drank diet vodka and soda or regular vodka and soda, the ‘diet’ version actually led to a 25 percent higher blood alcohol concentration,” he said.

Even better, Dr. Rossi said you could swap out sugary sodas entirely for frozen berries and sparkling water.

‘Doing this [thanks to the water content] it will further delay the absorption of alcohol,’ he said.

4. Eat before you drink

Sounds simple, but still many people don’t eat something an hour or two before a long period of drinking.

“Prioritize eating food before drinking and on a night out, always eat food first to slow the absorption of alcohol and give your liver a chance to keep up,” Dr. Rossi said.

Something that is high in protein is usually a good choice before a night out.

5. Stay hydrated

Finally, Dr. Rossi explained that staying hydrated before, during and after drinking is key to a successful night.

She recommends switching any other drinks to non-alcoholic options like sparkling water with frozen berries or kombucha.

“And if the worst happens and you end up hungover, you can always try an electrolyte drink, which contains salts like potassium and can help you absorb fluids better while rehydrating,” he said.

Three Simple Things to Improve Your Gut Health 1. Eat 30 different plant-based foods each week. 2. Move and exercise as much as possible to regulate your bowel movements and increase the diversity of your gut microbes. 3. Avoid unnecessary medications and smoking, as more and more research suggests that these can affect our gut microbes.

Previously, Dr. Megan Rossi shared the three biggest gut health myths that people believe to be true.

Dr. Rossi said that one of the biggest myths is that people often think they have to follow a restrictive diet to stay healthy.

“Many people think they need to eat a certain way, but looking after your gut health is about inclusion, moderation and plant-based diversity,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Dr. Rossi recommends that we try to eat 30 different types of plant-based foods each week, as these contain “different fibers and chemicals that feed the different bacteria in the gut.”

“From whole grains to vegetables, fruits, legumes, seeds and nuts, research has shown that people in their 30s have a more diverse range of gut microbes than others,” said Dr. Rossi.

“This is a marker of good gut health and has also been linked to better long-term health.”

The second myth that the expert wants to disprove is that reducing carbohydrates will help your stomach:

“Carbohydrates have been unfairly stigmatized when it comes to our health, but they are not to be feared,” said Dr. Rossi.

“Reducing carbs means you’re also cutting out important types of fiber, and this can have a negative impact on gut bacteria, since fiber is their favorite food and nourishes our gut microbes.”

The third thing the ‘Gut Health Doctor’ said she often hears is that sucrose (or sugar) is bad for the gut.

“Actually, the sugar is absorbed higher up in the intestine, so it doesn’t make it to the lower intestine, where most of the microbes reside,” he said.

“This means that you certainly shouldn’t eliminate the fruit due to its sucrose content.”

Dr. Rossi is the author of Eat Yourself Healthy, An Easy-to-Digest Guide to Health and Happiness from the Inside Out.

