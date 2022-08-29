DR MEGAN ROSSI: The secret to age-proofing your gut

We spend a fortune on products to tackle wrinkles and gray hair, and there’s always plenty to read about what you can do to look younger.

Our guts also age, but we often don’t think about this until the symptoms strike in their joyless way.

The classic example is diverticular disease – something quite a few of you have written to me about (remember, you can contact me at the address at the bottom of this page with any gut-related or diet questions).

Basically diverticular disease starts with a weak spot in the gut, usually the lower part of your large intestine called the sigmoid colon. This pushes out and forms a small pouch (with a narrow opening) that is usually no larger than a pea. This pouch, or pouch, is known as a diverticulum.

We spend a fortune on products to tackle wrinkles and gray hair, and there’s always plenty to read about what you can do to look younger. Our guts age too, but we often don’t think about this until the symptoms strike in their joyless way

Most people — about 70 percent of us by the time we reach 80 — develop at least one diverticulum as a result of the weakening of the gut.

But it’s actually no longer ‘just’ a problem of aging as more and more younger people develop them (I’ll explain why later).

Medically speaking, this condition is known as diverticulosis, but the majority of people who have it wouldn’t know about it because it doesn’t cause any symptoms.

Did you know? Walnuts are one of the best plant sources of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. They have also been shown to lower the risk of colon cancer and ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol.

Often diverticulosis is only noticed because someone has their bowel scanned for other reasons. In fact, the condition is usually the most common finding on a colonoscopy (where a small camera is inserted through your buttocks).

As many as 20 percent of people with diverticulosis experience problems ranging from bloating, changes in bowel habits, and cramping to more severe symptoms, including stabbing pains, nausea, and vomiting.

The milder symptoms can often be confused with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). But while there is some overlap, unlike IBS, the pain caused by diverticular disease is usually long-lasting (longer than 24 hours) and in the left lower part of your gut.

If you do experience these symptoms, it’s worth talking to your doctor. (To get technical, if you have symptoms, your diverticulosis is classified as diverticular disease.)

In a small proportion of cases — about 5 percent of people with diverticulosis — the pockets become inflamed.

This causes acute abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever and, in severe cases, abscesses or rupture of the intestinal wall, with symptoms such as rectal bleeding (a sign that one of the pockets has burst, a blood vessel ruptures).

The standard treatment for this condition, known as diverticulitis, is a course of antibiotics, as the inflammation is often due to microbes entering and irritating the pockets.

Now you may have heard that diverticula are a sign of a lack of fiber in the diet; the idea is that hard stools caused the bags.

In fact, we now know that a lack of fiber is just one component in a complex mix of factors behind diverticulosis, including lifestyle, genetics, and gut bacteria—yes, those again!

This is because when gut bacteria break down food, they produce a compound called butyrate, which helps fuel and strengthen our gut lining.

Constipation, inflammation (linked to smoking and being overweight), and type 2 diabetes are also risk factors for developing these pockets, which may help explain why we’re seeing more younger people with diverticulosis.

In type 2, it is theorized that it affects blood flow (and thus tissue health) and movement through the gut.

So the big question is: what can you do to prevent the formation of diverticula; or if you already have diverticular disease, how do you prevent a flare-up (ie diverticulitis)?

ask Megan I have suffered from IBS for years. Is it true that every blood type needs a special diet to treat it? Raheleh The blood type diet first became popular in the 1990s — the suggestion was that your blood type dictated what foods you should and should not eat for good health. While it’s true that certain blood types can affect your risk of certain diseases (for example, blood type O appears to be linked to a lower risk of heart disease), there’s no convincing evidence that your diet has anything to do with this. A study of more than 1,400 people found that while certain “blood-type” diets (those high in fruits and vegetables and low in red meat, as recommended for blood type A, for example) were associated with better health outcomes (such as lower cholesterol levels), the benefits of this diet seen in everyone who followed it, not just those with type A blood. Since all blood type diets are usually based on whole foods and less processed foods, they are much healthier than the average person’s diet, so they are unlikely to be a bad thing. But know that the ‘personalized’ aspect is not supported by science.

There’s not much you can do about genetics, of course, but by including more plants in your diet, avoiding constipation (see below), exercising regularly and quitting smoking, you can maintain a healthy gut lining and therefore reduce your risk of these pouches. to shape.

As for preventing diverticulitis, it’s even more important to keep your bowels moving regularly and avoid constipation.

A diet high in fiber from fruits, vegetables and whole grains is said to protect against this by increasing the size of your poop and the speed it passes through, as well as softening it, all of which reduces the pressure on the gut lining.

Many of my clients with diverticular disease have found that creating a morning routine that encourages healthy bowel movements is key to preventing flare-ups.

This routine usually includes a cup of coffee in the morning (which gives their gut a gentle kick-start), a few tablespoons of psyllium husk or flaxseed in their oats (see my overnight oats recipe above), and some light exercise after breakfast (ten minutes of yoga or brisk walk around the block).

Historically, there has been a belief that people with diverticular disease should avoid nuts, seeds, and popcorn. In fact, this is based on nothing more than a theory that because these foods often pass into the colon undigested, they could end up in a diverticulum.

The good news for all nuts, seeds and popcorn lovers is that there is no real evidence to support this.

In case of diverticulitis, your GP and dietitian can advise on a short-term low-fiber diet.

But once the inflammation is gone, you actually want a high-fiber diet — so nuts, seeds, and popcorn are definitely back on the menu.

Try This: Carrot Cake Overnight Oats

There’s something comforting about going to bed knowing that millions of microbes will work all night long, transforming your breakfast into a flavorful pot of goodness. Not only does this recipe provide good bacteria, but it also packs a hefty 8g of fiber per serving — and it really does taste like carrot cake for breakfast.

Serves 2

45 g oatmeal

1 tsp mixed seeds

1 tbsp linseed

1 tbsp dried coconut

1 extra ripe banana, mashed (100 g peeled weight)

50 ml live yogurt without added sugars

200 ml milk of your choice

1 Medjool date, thinly sliced, or sweetener of your choice

40 g carrot, grated

1 tbsp walnuts, ground l tsp cinnamon

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well. Divide between two 300ml jars, cover with their lids and leave on the countertop for up to four hours to allow the microbes to work their magic.

Stir before refrigerating to set overnight. Breakfast is served!

Options

Not ready to ferment yet? Replace the yogurt with your own milk of choice and put it in the fridge immediately.