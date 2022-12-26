DR MEGAN ROSSI: How to have your cake and eat it!

Cake is a fact of life, a prominent player in so many of our great milestones and celebrations. There is, of course, Christmas cake; and birthday cake, cake for a friend for coffee, baptism cake, wedding cake and cake for a party at the office.

A study from the University of Chester in the International Journal Of Workplace Health found that 87 percent of people are offered cake at work at least once a week and 68 percent find it difficult to resist.

And that’s the problem — while cake features prominently in many social events, it’s one of those foods we feel bad about eating. It’s probably high on the “to avoid” list for many thinking about New Year’s resolutions.

Like everyone else, I like a little cake, but it’s quite spicy with its sugar and saturated fat content, so there’s definitely a reason not to overdo it.

But if you always feel guilty about eating it, it can cause problems.

Research shows that when people consider a certain food to be “forbidden fruit,” they crave it more.

And the more you try to suppress that desire, the harder it is to resist.

For example, a University of Canterbury study published in the journal Appetite found that people who associated chocolate cake with guilt reported less behavioral control over their eating and were less successful in maintaining a healthy weight over an 18-month period. , compared to those who associated chocolate cake with celebration.

This also happens in the clinic. I especially often see women who have spent their lives trying not to give in to their cravings for foods like cake, but eventually the floodgates of craving open. They just can’t stop and overdo it.

So there are benefits to fostering a can-have attitude toward cake—and you can make a sweet treat like this one less off limits. It’s easier than you might think.

First, let’s look at homemade cake. Don’t stick with the same old combination of flour, fat, and sugar: The secret is to reduce the ratio of nutrient-poor ingredients, using more ingredients that give your gut microbes something to celebrate, but also don’t diminish the joy of pie.

My favorite baking swaps are using ground almonds instead of flour; or half flour, half almonds. This adds fiber, which lowers the blood sugar spikes you would otherwise have with white flour. If you don’t feel like ground almonds, use whole wheat flour. Another fast fiber booster is to replace a third of the flour with oats. I also supplement the recipe with a cup of shredded veggies like carrot or zucchini, which add sweetness and moisture, as well as fiber and other micronutrients (see my zucchini bread cake, recipe at right).

You can add sweetness without using table sugar with dates, banana or applesauce. While sugar is sugar, if you have it in whole fruit, it’s packed with fiber, which slows down the release of the sugar while also regulating your appetite hormones, keeping you full for longer. Whole fruit also contains plant chemicals, including polyphenols that are powerful antioxidants.

According to a survey earlier this year, cheesecake is the country’s favorite cake. A quick and easy way to boost the nutrient profile is to replace the cream with Greek yogurt and ricotta cheese to reduce the saturated fat (keep an eye on the recipe in a few weeks).

As for store-bought fruit cake, it’s probably a better bet than, say, carrot cake. Fruit cake tends to have a lot more fiber, while carrot cake comes with a thick wad of overly rich frosting and little real carrot.

Before you buy a cake, scan the ingredients and choose those with healthier-sounding content: whole wheat flour, oats, dates, cinnamon.

Avoid those with lists that sound like the contents of a chemistry lab or come in lurid colors, as this could mean your cake comes with potential gut microbe-disrupting additives.

And opt for plain cake over ice cream. Icing is usually pure sugar and butter or cream and, weight for weight, contains more fat and sugar than the cake itself.

The frosting can even have double the calories of the cake, and one tablespoon can contain more than three teaspoons of sugar. This is likely to cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, which can leave you feeling hungry (and even grumpy) soon afterward.

So if you’re served a slice with an overwhelming amount of frosting, don’t feel obligated to eat it all.

An alternative to icing is to use thick yogurt instead of cream or butter.

Did you know? Avocado can increase your body’s absorption of carotenoids, which have powerful antioxidant effects (carotenoids are found in red, bright yellow, and orange plants such as peppers and carrots). They are also high in fiber: a medium avocado provides about a third of your daily requirement.

That protein hit will help slow down the rate at which the sugar is absorbed and will make it more filling, limiting the craving for a second slice.

Let’s be clear, I’m not suggesting eating cake every day is a great idea, but a celebratory slice, whether weekly or monthly, is perfectly acceptable.

So here are my top baking swaps that will help you have and eat your cake:

Fats: Replace butter with olive oil in a 1:1 ratio, or replace half the butter with thick, full-fat Greek yogurt to reduce your saturated fat intake.

Brownies: Replace one-third of the flour with cooked black beans (I use canned), rinsed and drained beans to add fiber and polyphenols.

Cheesecake: Replace half the cream (1:1) with thick, full-fat Greek yogurt to add protein and other beneficial compounds produced when the bacteria ferment milk to make yogurt.

Chocolate Cake: Replace half the oil or butter with the same amount of silken tofu (puréed), which will add a filling punch of protein and hormone-balancing phytoestrogens, vitamins, and minerals.

Sweetness: Swap 1/2 cup of sugar for eight medjool dates (mixed with 1/3 cup of boiling water) — your gut microbes will feast on the fiber.

Or use three ripe bananas instead of half a cup of sugar and half a cup of oil or butter. Bananas are another favorite with gut microbes and also provide fiber and potassium (to help regulate your blood pressure).

Ask Megan

I haven’t been feeling well the last few years. I have undergone many medical examinations, but they revealed nothing – until recently, when I was diagnosed with bile acid malabsorption. No one has explained what that really means. I also have a white tongue – is that connected?

Maria Maycherczyk.

Bile acid malabsorption (BAM) causes chronic diarrhea – it’s estimated that about one in 100 people have it, so you’re certainly not alone.

Bile acid is released from your gallbladder into the small intestine to aid fat absorption. But some people have an inflamed small intestine, which means their body can no longer absorb bile acid once it has done its job. Others develop BAM after their gallbladder is removed and the bile acid makes its way to the intestines even when it’s not needed, overwhelming the gut’s ability to handle it. There is also ‘primary’ bile acid diarrhoea, where your body simply produces too much bile acid.

The good news is that most people live happy and healthy lives with BAM; it does not necessarily mean that your health is deteriorating.

There is currently no cure for the condition, but medication and controlling the amount of fat you eat is the best way to manage it.

Although BAM does not directly cause a white tongue, it can lead to dehydration, which can make a white tongue worse. Once your diarrhea clears up and you brush your tongue twice a day with a soft toothbrush, you may notice that it becomes less obvious.

Try this: Lemon Zucchini Loaf Cake

The gut-friendly way to satisfy those cake cravings, this recipe delivers extra fiber from the veggies and healthy fats from the almonds, plus prebiotics (to feed your good gut bacteria) from the dates — your gut microbes will be asking for seconds.

Serves 12

7 medjool dates (pitted) or 1/3 cup honey

2 eggs

½ cup of olive oil

½ tsp ground cardamom

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup shredded zucchini

190 g ground almonds

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

If using dates as a sweetener, mix the dates and half a cup of boiling water – add more water until a smooth paste forms.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs and olive oil until well combined and creamy. Whisk in sweetener of choice, cardamom, lemon zest, and vanilla extract.

Once combined, stir in grated zucchini and add ground almonds, baking powder and salt.

Pour the mixture into a greased or parchment-lined cake tin and bake at 180c/160c fan/gas mark 4 for about 35 minutes.

Check if the bread is cooked by inserting a clean knife. Let cool before serving.